Man faces charges in chemical spray attack: Summerside police

Man faces charges in chemical spray attack: Summerside police

A Summerside Police Services cruiser. (Source: Summerside Police Services/Facebook) A Summerside Police Services cruiser. (Source: Summerside Police Services/Facebook)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island