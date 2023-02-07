Man found dead behind Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton

A man has been found dead behind a Nova Scotia Power substation in Stellarton, N.S.

Stellarton Police Chief Mark Hobeck told CTV News there was a power outage in the area around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to the substation on North Foord Street a short time later.

When police arrived, Hobeck says they found the body of a man behind the substation.

No details about the man have been released at this time.

Hobeck says police are investigating the incident as a possible theft and are working with Nova Scotia Power.

According to the utility’s outage map, more than 4,000 customers in Pictou County are without power at this time, with “damage to overhead equipment” cited as the cause.

The estimated time of restoration is 2:30 p.m.