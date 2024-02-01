ATLANTIC
    • Man fractured facial bone during arrest in N.S.: SiRT

    The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating after a man’s facial bone was fractured during an arrest.

    Police received a complaint of a domestic disturbance in Sunnyville, N.S., on Tuesday, according to a news release from SiRT.

    At the scene, police say they arrested a man who would not leave the property.

    “To facilitate the arrest, officers delivered one or more strikes to the male,” the release says.

    After the man was taken into custody, the release says he was assessed at a hospital, where they determined he had a fractured orbital wall.

    In accordance with the Police Act, SiRT is now investigating.

