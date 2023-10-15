Atlantic

    • Man from Alert Ready message in Moores Mills arrested: RCMP

    Kody Hiltz is pictured. (RCMP) Kody Hiltz is pictured. (RCMP)

    Police say they have arrested a man who was the subject of an Alert Ready message in the Moores Mills area of New Brunswick.

    On Sunday, police issued an update saying they located and arrested the man who was the subject of the Alert Ready message.

    The message was issued around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, and was advising residents to stay inside with their doors locked, as well as asking people to avoid the area.

    Police said they were searching for 26-year-old Kody Hiltz, who was carrying a firearm with “dangerous intent.”

    There was increased police presence in the area on Route 750 in the Moores Mills area near St. Stephens on Wednesday.

