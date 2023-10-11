Atlantic

    • N.B. RCMP cancel Alert Ready, still searching for armed suspect north of St. Stephen

    New Brunswick RCMP is advising that residents in Moores Mills, and the surrounding area, may now leave their homes, but should “remain vigilant” as an armed man is still at large.

    The update from police comes after an Alert Ready message was issued around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, advising residents to stay inside with their doors locked and asking people to avoid the area.

    Police said they were searching for 26-year-old Kody Hiltz, who they said was carrying a firearm with “dangerous intent.”

    Just before 10 a.m., police said Hiltz was last seen on foot, heading towards the woods near Highway 750 in Moores Mills.

    “There continues to be an increased police presence on Route 750 in the Moores Mills area, near St. Stephen. Please continue to avoid the area,” read a post on social media, made by the New Brunswick RCMP, just after noon.

    Hiltz is described as wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Police have also issued a photo of him.

    The RCMP reiterated Hiltz is still at large and should not be approached. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately

    Police say officers remain in the area as part of the investigation.

