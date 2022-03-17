Man in custody after barricading himself in an apartment with weapons: Saint John police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say a 22-year-old man is in custody for weapon-related offenses and an outstanding warrant after he barricaded himself in an apartment Thursday.

At around 3:30 a.m. March 4, police responded to a report of a suspicious person at an apartment building on Britain Street.

“During their investigation, they were confronted by a suspect who pointed an imitation firearm at the officers. The suspect was not apprehended at that time,” Saint John police said in a news release.

On Thursday around 3 p.m., the suspect was located at the apartment on Britain Street. Police say he barricaded himself inside his apartment while armed with various weapons, and again attempted to assault police with a weapon.

Officers contained the suspect to the apartment and evacuated the immediate area until the Emergency Tactical Services and negotiators arrived on scene.

At approximately 8:10 p.m., following negotiations, police say the suspect surrendered and remains in custody. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate. Police remain on the scene and say they plan to execute a search warrant.

The accused will appear in court on Friday to face multiple charges.