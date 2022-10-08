Man in hospital after assault in downtown Moncton

A man was sent to hospital early Saturday morning with serious injuries after an assault in the downtown Moncton area.

The Codiac Regional RCMP were called to St. George at 12:20 a.m., after some sort of altercation.

Cpl. Jeremy Bastarache wouldn’t say if a weapon was used, but did tell CTV Atlantic the victim is in stable condition.

One person is in custody and they are expected to make a court appearance on Tuesday.

Bastarache said the incident is still under investigation.