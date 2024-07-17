ATLANTIC
    • Man in hospital after shooting in north end Halifax

    Police in Halifax are investigating a shooting in the north end of the city.

    Halifax Regional Police said in a news release just after 2 a.m. Wednesday the shooting took place near Lady Hammond Road and Robie Street.

    A man was shot and taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

    No other details have been released at this time.

