    • Teamsters union protests return-to-work legislation outside Liberal fundraiser in Halifax

    Teamsters Canada Rail Conference president Paul Boucher speaks with reporters at a Halifax protest on Aug. 27, 2024. (Source: Jesse Thomas/CTV News Atlantic) Teamsters Canada Rail Conference president Paul Boucher speaks with reporters at a Halifax protest on Aug. 27, 2024. (Source: Jesse Thomas/CTV News Atlantic)
    Teamsters union members rallied outside the Westin Hotel in Halifax’s south end Tuesday, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was set to speak at a fundraising dinner.

    The rail workers union is protesting the federal government’s decision to request the Canada Industrial Relations Board to pass binding arbitration forcing the rail companies and their employees back to work.

    Teamsters argue the move undermined their labour dispute and stripped union members of their power and collective bargaining rights.

    “It’s unprecedented and it’s unconstitutional,” said Paul Boucher, president of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference. “And we’re going to challenge it in the courts.”

    Boucher and more than 50 Teamsters union members marched and chanted outside the hotel. There was no sign of Trudeau or the Liberals but heavy security monitored the area.

    Boucher said more than 9,000 rail workers want to know why the Trudeau Liberals forced them back on the job.

    “Binding arbitration doesn’t work in this country,” said Boucher. “Our companies that we deal with will not follow the collective agreements as they are.”

    Trudeau and Liberal cabinet members have been in Halifax since Sunday for their end-of-summer retreat. Boucher says they have spoken directly with the federal labour minister Steven MacKinnon on several occasions to share their concerns.

    “The government should never have intervened at all,” said Boucher. “If they had not intervened, we believe we would have had collective agreements by this point and time.”

    Last week Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City locked out their employees, stalling rail freight service temporarily until the back-to-work legislation passed.

    Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon said the arbitration process was needed to protect the economy and Canada’s reputation as a reliable trading partner.

