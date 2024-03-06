ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man injured in Halifax workplace incident

    A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    Police say a man was injured following a workplace incident in Halifax Tuesday afternoon.

    Halifax Regional Police says officers responded to the scene on Marginal Road around 1:40 p.m.

    The victim, a 61-year-old man, reportedly fell off a ladder.

    Police say he was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

    The Department of Labour is investigating.

