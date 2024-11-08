Man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison in relation to ‘series of incidents in western N.B.’

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison in connection with a series of incidents in western New Brunswick.

Wyatt Delong, who appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Thursday, will serve five years and 26 days after receiving a remand credit of 704 days. He will also be prohibited from possessing firearms for 15 years upon release, according to an RCMP news release.

On July 23, police attended a residence on Court Street in the Grand Falls, N.B., after receiving information that two people they were searching for were in the area.

Around 5 p.m., a 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested at the scene.

Police say a 32-year-old woman was also arrested for unrelated reasons.

Delong appeared in court the following day and was charged with breach of probation. Janice Buchanan also appeared and was charged with robbery. Both were taken into custody.

On July 27, Delong returned to court and was charged with the following:

discharging a firearm with intent

flight from a police officer

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

failure to comply with a probation order

