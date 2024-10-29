Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Halifax

Police say a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Halifax Monday night.

Officers responded to a weapons call and injured person in the 1900 block of Robie Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police say they found a man who had been shot, but have not released any other details about the shooting, including information about a possible suspect.

CTV Atlantic has reached out to Halifax Regional Police for more information.

Robie Street was closed between Quinpool Road and Cunard Street in both directions until just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Halifax Regional Police asked motorists and pedestrians to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Sections of nearby Welsford and Windsor Streets were also closed. They have since reopened.

Police say their investigation is in the early stages.

