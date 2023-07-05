Man turns himself in following March child assault: Halifax police

A man in Halifax has turned himself in to police after an 11-year-old was assaulted last March, an police statement says.

He surrendered at police headquarters Wednesday after the force asked the public for help identifying the man involved in an alleged assault.

In the afternoon of March 15, police say a man followed two youths into a Shoppers Drugmart on Lacewood Drive and pushed one into a wall.

The investigation is still open and ongoing, police say.

