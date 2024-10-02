Man wanted for attempted murder believed to be in Sydney: Cape Breton police
Police in Cape Breton are searching for a Nova Scotia man who is wanted for an attempted murder in Millbrook, N.S.
Cape Breton Regional Police say they believe 27-year-old Tayshawn Chanse Maloney is in the Sydney, N.S., area and may be travelling in a red 2017 Ford Escape with a temporary vehicle permit.
Police say Maloney could have a weapon and he shouldn’t be approached if spotted.
In August, RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at a home on Birch Bark Road in Millbrook. When police arrived, they learned two people attacked a man in the residence and the man was shot.
The suspects fled the home and the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Millbrook RCMP obtained an arrest warrant for Maloney on Sept. 30 in connection with the shooting. Police have since been trying to locate Maloney but have been unsuccessful.
Maloney is described as five-foot-five, with brown hair, brown eyes, a moustache and a beard. He also has a tattoo across his neck.
Police are asking anyone with information on Maloney's whereabouts to contact Cape Breton Regional Police at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
