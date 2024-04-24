ATLANTIC
    • Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Moncton

    Dylan McNamara is pictured. (Source: Saint John Police Force) Dylan McNamara is pictured. (Source: Saint John Police Force)
    Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Moncton, N.B.

    The Saint John Police Force issued the arrest warrant for 25-year-old Dylan McNamara on April 14.

    Police said he breached the conditions of his statutory release and failed to report to a community correctional centre in Saint John.

    Police said in a Wednesday morning update that McNamara was arrested last Thursday and remains in custody.

    He was serving a three-year, eight-month, 13-day sentence for:

    • robbery
    • possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
    • disguise with intent
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    • uttering threats to cause death or harm
    • assaulting a peace officer
    • escape or being at large without excuse

