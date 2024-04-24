Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Moncton

Police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested in Moncton, N.B.

The Saint John Police Force issued the arrest warrant for 25-year-old Dylan McNamara on April 14.

Police said he breached the conditions of his statutory release and failed to report to a community correctional centre in Saint John.

Police said in a Wednesday morning update that McNamara was arrested last Thursday and remains in custody.

He was serving a three-year, eight-month, 13-day sentence for:

robbery

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

disguise with intent

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

uttering threats to cause death or harm

assaulting a peace officer

escape or being at large without excuse

