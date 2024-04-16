Saint John police looking for man serving 3-year sentence for robbery

The Saint John Police Force is looking for a 25-year-old man who is serving a three-year sentence for robbery and other charges.

According to a news release from Saint John police, Dylan Mcnamara failed to return to the Community Correctional Centre as directed on Sunday and a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest was issued.

Mcnamara was serving a three-year, eight-month, 13-day sentence for:

robbery

possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

disguise with intent

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

uttering threats to cause death or harm

assaulting a peace officer

escape or being at large without excuse

Mcnamara is described as standing six-feet-three-inches and weighing 187 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair, and a distinctive scar on his left cheek and neck.

The public is warned not to approach Mcnamara. Anyone with information on him is asked to call police at 506-648-3333, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.