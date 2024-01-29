ATLANTIC
    • Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Saint John: police

    A warrant for the arrest of Mark MacKinnon was issued on Jan. 22, 2024 after he allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.. (Saint John Police Force) A warrant for the arrest of Mark MacKinnon was issued on Jan. 22, 2024 after he allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.. (Saint John Police Force)
    Police in Saint John, N.B., say they have arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

    A warrant was issued on Jan. 20 for the arrest Mark MacKinnon after he allegedly breached the conditions of statutory release.

    The 45-year-old was living at a community correctional centre in Saint John.

    MacKinnon is serving two years, 11 months, and 15 days for convictions of:

    • sexual assault
    • two counts of theft under $5,000
    • assault peace officer causing bodily harm

    Police say MacKinnon was arrested in Saint John on Sunday and remains in custody.

