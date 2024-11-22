Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John police

A man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested, according to the Saint John Police Force.

A warrant was issued for 44-year-old Nathan Pomeroy on Tuesday after he allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.

Pomeroy is serving a two-year, seven-day sentence for convictions of:

assault

failure to attend court

14 counts of failure to comply with probation order

obstructing a public/peace officer

an offence under the N.B. Motor Vehicle Act

theft over $5,000

14 counts of theft under $5,000

In an update on Friday, police said Pomeroy was arrested and remains in custody.

