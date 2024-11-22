Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John police
A man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested, according to the Saint John Police Force.
A warrant was issued for 44-year-old Nathan Pomeroy on Tuesday after he allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.
Pomeroy is serving a two-year, seven-day sentence for convictions of:
- assault
- failure to attend court
- 14 counts of failure to comply with probation order
- obstructing a public/peace officer
- an offence under the N.B. Motor Vehicle Act
- theft over $5,000
- 14 counts of theft under $5,000
In an update on Friday, police said Pomeroy was arrested and remains in custody.
