    • Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant arrested: Saint John police

    Nathan Pomeroy is pictured in a photo from the Saint John Police Force. Nathan Pomeroy is pictured in a photo from the Saint John Police Force.
    A man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has been arrested, according to the Saint John Police Force.

    A warrant was issued for 44-year-old Nathan Pomeroy on Tuesday after he allegedly breached the conditions of his statutory release.

    Pomeroy is serving a two-year, seven-day sentence for convictions of:

    • assault
    • failure to attend court
    • 14 counts of failure to comply with probation order
    • obstructing a public/peace officer
    • an offence under the N.B. Motor Vehicle Act
    • theft over $5,000
    • 14 counts of theft under $5,000

    In an update on Friday, police said Pomeroy was arrested and remains in custody.

