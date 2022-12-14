Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for breaching conditions: Saint John police
The Saint John Police Force is looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Police say 43-year-old James Chatwin breached the conditions of his statutory release on Monday.
Chatwin has been serving a sentence of two years, one month and 14 days for a number of offences, including motor vehicle theft, failing to attend court, and obstructing a peace officer.
Chatwin is described as five-foot-nine and 253 pounds. He has shaved brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | 'Stand on the side of the common people,' Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tells caucus
In a speech to his caucus ahead of the holidays, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said it is his party's job to 'stand on the side of the common people.'
Developing countries walk out of Montreal biodiversity conference over funding
Developing countries have walked out of global talks in Montreal on conserving the world's biodiversity over concerns about funding.
Trudeau says he's not willing to kick health-care reform down the road any longer
The federal and provincial governments appear deadlocked in their negotiations on the future of health care in Canada, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest comments suggests he will not be the one to blink first.
Trade Minister Mary Ng broke ethics rules over contract to friend, commissioner rules
International Trade Minister Mary Ng apologized Tuesday after the federal ethics commissioner concluded she broke the rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
U.S. Space Force establishes first foreign command in South Korea as threat from North grows
The U.S. military activated its first Space Force command on foreign soil on Wednesday in South Korea, with the unit's new commander saying he is ready to face any threat in the region.
Bernard Arnault just became the world's richest person. So who is he?
Bernard Arnault, the chairman of French luxury goods giant LVMH, has just become the first European to top Bloomberg's list of the world's richest people, relegating Elon Musk to second place.
Sandy Hook parents push for changes in the decade since the school shooting
Ten years after the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, which claimed the lives of 20 first-graders and six adults, parents of the victims continue to push for changes.
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
Diabetes drug in short supply in U.S. after celebrities, influencers touted its weight-loss benefits
Ozempic, a drug approved to treat Type 2 diabetes, is in short supply in the U.S. after social media and prominent figures popularized the medication as a solution for weight loss.
Toronto
-
Naloxone kits to be required in 'high risk' Ontario businesses in 2023
Ontario businesses deemed to be "high risk” settings in which opioid overdoses could take place will be required to have a Naloxone kit on-site beginning June 1, 2023, the government announced Wednesday.
-
Inside SickKids: As the operating room sits quiet, staff worry about growing backlog
Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children has cancelled 279 surgeries since the ramp-down order went out in mid-November. As the wait-list increases, so does staff anxiety.
-
Ontario driver shocked to get bill for almost $40,000 to repair utility pole he hit
An Ontario driver said he was shocked eight months after a horrific car crash to get a bill for $37,860 to repair the utility pole he hit.
Calgary
-
Poverty, safety among top concerns for Calgarians: report
The annual Quality of Life Report from the Calgary Foundation suggests a growing percentage of Calgarians are concerned with the rate of poverty and safety in the city.
-
Calgary's wastewater is now being tested for flu and RSV cases
Deep in south Calgary, on the site of a sprawling wastewater treatment plant, a small group of researchers are now tracking the spread of influenza and RSV in Alberta.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another cold snap on the way for Alberta
Get that last-minute holiday shopping done before the cold snap arrives.
Montreal
-
Girl, 7, killed in Montreal hit-and-run was a Ukrainian refugee
The seven-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Montreal Tuesday was a Ukrainian refugee, according to neighbours. Dozens of people took part in a vigil Tuesday night to mourn the death of the young girl, who had fled Ukraine with her family.
-
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed 7-year-old girl in Montreal to appear in court
The man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a young girl earlier this week is expected to appear in the Montreal courthouse Wednesday. The victim, a seven-year-old girl named Maria, was walking near her school in the Ville-Marie borough Tuesday morning when she was struck by a vehicle. Neighbours say she was a Ukrainian refugee.
-
Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar to perform at Osheaga in Montreal
Singer Billie Eilish and rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform at the upcoming Osheaga festival in Montreal next summer.
Edmonton
-
'Not approved by city council': Sohi blasts UCP over new Edmonton social issues task force
The Alberta government has a new 12-person team tasked with addressing addictions, crime and homelessness in the capital, but the city's mayor is not happy about how it's being done.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Mild temperatures hang on for a few days
Daytime highs in Edmonton will be right around average for today, Thursday and Friday.
-
Complaints about CRA up 70 per cent from pre-pandemic year: taxpayers' watchdog
The number of complaints about the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) filed with the taxpayers’ watchdog more than doubled in the last fiscal year compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to Taxpayers' Ombudsperson Francois Boileau.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario driver shocked to get bill for almost $40,000 to repair utility pole he hit
An Ontario driver said he was shocked eight months after a horrific car crash to get a bill for $37,860 to repair the utility pole he hit.
-
Weather alerts and extreme cold warnings in northern Ontario
As wintery weather settles in across northern Ontario, weather alerts have been issued for several communities due to extremely cold temperatures, strong wind gusts and snow.
-
Correctional officer at Kitchener, Ont. women’s prison charged with sexual assault
A correctional officer at a women’s prison in Kitchener, Ont. has been arrested and charged after a sexual assault investigation, according to police.
London
-
IN PHOTOS
IN PHOTOS | Did you catch the sunrise this morning?
People across southwestern Ontario were treated to a spectacular sunrise on Wednesday morning. The sunrise was complete by 7:48 a.m. in the London area with a clear and sunny sky on the way for the day.
-
Pedestrian Struck in London’s southwest end
Witnesses say a female pedestrian has been injured after being struck by a vehicle at a southwest London intersection. The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. at Commissioners Road West where it intersects with Andover Drive to the south and Beachwood Avenue to the north.
-
OPP investigating September shooting
Middlesex OPP are hoping someone out there will have video footage that will help with a shooting investigation that started in September.
Winnipeg
-
Kevin Klein elected in Kirkfield Park; keeps seat for PCs
Kevin Klein has been elected the new MLA for Kirkfield Park, maintaining the seat for the PCs.
-
Building to be demolished following West End fire
A building is being demolished and roads are closed on Wednesday morning following a fire in Winnipeg’s West End.
-
Fatal stabbing at Millennium Library started with argument: police
Three teens are facing charges in the death of a man who was killed after an argument escalated to a stabbing at the Millennium Library over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect heavy snow in Ottawa on Friday
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
-
No injuries in major barn fire in rural east Ottawa
Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt after an abandoned barn full of hay burst into flames Tuesday afternoon in rural east Ottawa.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa city council to vote on budget directions in final meeting of 2022
The final Ottawa city council meeting of 2022 will take place today and next year’s budget is high on the agenda.
Saskatoon
-
Trial date set for Saskatoon woman charged in 9-year-old girl's death
A trial date has been set for a woman charged in a nine-year-old girl’s death.
-
Saskatoon's Loraas Disposal sold to Texas-based company
Saskatoon's Loraas Disposal North has been sold to a waste management company headquartered in Texas.
-
A new spin on charity: Local fundraiser brings wheels to the world
A Saskatoon couple is teaming up with a local bike store to help give the gift of transportation to people around the world.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver company says it can demonstrate fusion technology at power plant scale by 2027
On the heels of a major scientific breakthrough in fusion at a lab in California, the CEO of Vancouver-based General Fusion says his company is on track to demonstrate the real-world possibilities of the clean energy technology at the power plant level by the year 2027.
-
Surrey council votes to scrap police transition, B.C. public safety minister responds
Surrey city council voted 6-3 to reinstate the RCMP and to stop the transition to a municipal police force Monday night.
-
'My kids are in there': B.C. mom describes car being stolen while children were inside
A vehicle with two children inside was stolen from outside a Merritt, B.C., school last week, prompting a warning to parents.
Regina
-
Mill rate increases, additional police funding on the docket as Regina city council begins 2023-24 budget deliberations
Regina's city council begins its deliberations over the 2023 - 2024 annual budgets on Wednesday.
-
Trudeau says he's not willing to kick health-care reform down the road any longer
The federal and provincial governments appear deadlocked in their negotiations on the future of health care in Canada, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest comments suggests he will not be the one to blink first.
-
'It's unfair': Family of Keesha Bitternose upset with verdict in Dillon Whitehawk trial
Keesha Bitternose's family members say justice was not served after a judge found her killer not guilty of first-degree murder.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'It's really sad': Avian flu affecting wild birds on Vancouver Island
An animal rescue centre on Vancouver Island says an avian flu that's sweeping across North America is affecting wild birds in the region.
-
'I needed to be here': Father of missing woman joins Vancouver Island search
On Tuesday afternoon, Tom McDevitt pulled into the Charters River parking lot in Sooke to join in the search for his missing daughter Melissa McDevitt.
-
Defence lawyer in murder trial of escaped B.C. inmate points to lack of blood spatter
The defence lawyer in the B.C. Supreme Court murder trial of an escaped inmate says the jury must acquit his client because the evidence doesn't align with the prosecution's theory of events.