Man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a man who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant has been found and arrested.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said they were searching for 32-year-old Rantel Carlens MacLean of North Preston.

MacLean was facing charges of:

failing to comply with an undertaking

theft

possession of a controlled substance

breaking and entering and committing an offence

Police say MacLean was found and arrested on Friday.

