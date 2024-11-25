ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

    Thirty-two-year-old Rantel Carlens MacLean of North Preston, N.S. – who is wanted on a provincewide warrant – is pictured. (Source: RCMP) Thirty-two-year-old Rantel Carlens MacLean of North Preston, N.S. – who is wanted on a provincewide warrant – is pictured. (Source: RCMP)
    Share

    RCMP in Nova Scotia say a man who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant has been found and arrested.

    In a news release on Wednesday, police said they were searching for 32-year-old Rantel Carlens MacLean of North Preston.

    MacLean was facing charges of:

    •  failing to comply with an undertaking
    •  theft
    •  possession of a controlled substance
    •  breaking and entering and committing an offence

    Police say MacLean was found and arrested on Friday.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News