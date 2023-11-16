ATLANTIC
    • Man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant: Digby RCMP

    Digby RCMP says a provincewide arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old man in connection with incidents of intimate partner violence that occurred Wednesday in the town.

    Alexander Andrew Baker, who police say may be residing in Digby, is charged with:

    • uttering threats
    • assault with a weapon,
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,
    • seven counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order
    • failure to comply with a probation order.

    Baker is described as six-feet tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

    Police ask anyone who sees Alexander Baker, or who knows where he may be, to call Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579. Or, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

