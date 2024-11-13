Man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant in N.S.
RCMP in Nova Scotia are searching for a man who is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.
Police say 50-year-old Gregory Leonard Tilley of Windsor, N.S., is facing charges of:
- uttering threats
- criminal harassment
- three counts of fail to comply with an order
RCMP say they have made several attempts to find Tilley and are now asking for help from the public.
Tilley is described as five-foot-ten, 180 pounds with short, greying hair, greying facial hair, and hazel eyes.
Police are asking anyone with information on Tilley’s whereabouts to contact them at (902) 798-2207 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
