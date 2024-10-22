Man who died in floodwaters among 8 Nova Scotians awarded Medal of Bravery

A man who lost his life while trying to rescue people from floodwaters, and a 13-year-old boy who saved his family from a dog attack, are among the Nova Scotians who received a medal for bravery Tuesday.

Premier Tim Houston presented the Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery to eight Nova Scotians at a special ceremony in Halifax Tuesday morning.

“As a province, we have faced a number of challenges in the last few years, including devastating wildfires and extreme flooding. As Nova Scotians, we pull together and we watch out for one another,” said Houston.

“These recipients embody the spirit of what it means to be part of a community. On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I want to recognize and thank them for acting selflessly and going above and beyond.”

The Medal of Bravery is awarded to Nova Scotians who risked their lives protecting the lives or property of others, beyond what is expected of them in the course of duty. It is the highest recognition for bravery in the province.

Fifty-five Nova Scotians, including Tuesday’s recipients, have received the award since 2008.

These are the Nova Scotians who received medals Tuesday:

Carl Comeau, Carl Deveau and Terrence Leblanc

Carl Comeau, an off-duty paramedic from Church Point, called 911 when he came across a house fire in St. Bernard in Digby County on June 14, 2023.

When paramedics Carl Deveau and Terrence Leblanc, both from Saulnierville, arrived on scene, the three men decided to enter the burning home. The woman they tried to save did not survive.

Kevin Corkum and Conor Scott

A large wildfire spread quickly through the Halifax-area communities of Hammonds Plains and Upper Tantallon on May 28, 2023.

While residents fled the area, Halifax Regional Fire Capt. Kevin Corkum, of Middle LaHave, and firefighter Conor Scott, of Dartmouth, drove back through the wildfire to the evacuated area and rescued a man from his home.

Nicholas (Nick) Holland (posthumously)

Nicholas Holland of Ellershouse and three others were driving through heavy rain along Highway 14 near Brooklyn in Hants County on July 22, 2023, when their vehicle was swept away.

As the vehicle filled with water, Holland freed the three people trapped inside. Two were later rescued by first responders, but Holland and a youth did not survive the floodwaters.

His partner, Michelle Stewart, accepted the award on his behalf Tuesday.

Bruce Lake

Bruce Lake, an off-duty Truro police officer from Hilden, was hiking with friends in New Brunswick’s Fundy National Park on Aug. 19, 2023, when they noticed a young woman struggling in a river.

Lake dove into the strong current and pulled the woman safely to shore.

Alexander Munroe

Alex Munroe’s two younger brothers were playing in the snow in their front yard in Windsor Junction when a dog attacked one of the boys on March 6, 2023.

When Munroe and his mother ran to help the boys, the dog started attacking his mother. Munroe, who was just 13 at the time, fended off the dog, helped his mom and brothers get to safety, and called 911.

Do you know a brave Nova Scotian? Click here to nominate them for a Medal of Bravery.

