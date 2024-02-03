Marathon snowstorm continues Sunday into Monday for the Maritimes

As parts of eastern Nova Scotia and eastern Prince Edward Island report snow amounts of 30 to 60 cm already down, there is more to come over the next few days. Cancellations and impacts to travel services continue to add up in the region.

The ocean storm bringing snow to the region continues to be stalled off the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia. It will remain that way through Sunday before finally moving further away towards the northeast late on Monday.

On Sunday, the steadiest and heaviest snow will fall over central and eastern areas of both Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia. Central areas of Nova Scotia may have a break, or lull, in the snow Sunday morning into afternoon before it picks back up again for a period of time Sunday evening.

Additional snow through Sunday.

By Monday morning, the remaining snow in the Maritimes will have become more intermittent and lighter. Bands of snow are expected to continue around Prince Edward Island and eastern areas of Nova Scotia, with periods of flurries for much of the remainder of the Maritimes.

Additional snow through Monday.

Through the course of this multi-day snowstorm there will be some astoundingly high overall totals. By the end of Monday it is possible that parts of Cape Breton have totals in the range of 80 to 100 cm. Queens and Kings County, Pince Edward Island could have totals of 30 to 60 cm. Overall totals in central areas of Nova Scotia, including Halifax, are likely to also have 30 to 60 cm. To give some context, the climate average February snow for Halifax is 45 cm, Sydney 65 cm, and 58 cm for Charlottetown.

Estimates of some possible snow totals Friday night through Monday.

A gusty north and northeast wind continues Saturday night through Monday. The northerly wind has kept colder air in place keeping the precipitation mostly in the form of snow. Gusts of 30 to 60 km/h are creating areas of drifting and blowing snow for parts of Prince Edward Island and central/eastern Nova Scotia. Further periods of visibility of less the one kilometre are a risk Saturday night through Sunday. The wind while remaining northerly is expected to be diminish by Tuesday morning.

Along with falling snow a gusty northerly wind continues through Sunday producing areas of drifting and blowing snow.Winter Storm Warnings continue for Cape Breton as well as Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties Nova Scotia. A Snowfall Warning for southern Colchester, Hants and Halifax Counties. Special Weather Statements extend across Kings and Queens Counties, Prince Edward Island and into the Annapolis Valley and South Shore of Nova Scotia.

Blowing Snow Advisories were also put into effect for parts of Nova Scotia by Environment Canada Saturday afternoon.