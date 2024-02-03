Large amounts of snowfall in the Maritimes causing delays, cancellations and closures

The slow moving weather system that’s dumping large amounts of snow on parts of the region has already resulted in a lengthy list of delays, cancellations and closures.

CTV News has compiled a list of how the snowstorm is affecting the Maritimes.

Warnings

There are winter storm and snowfall warnings for areas across Nova Scotia.

Environment Canada says parts of western could receive between 10 cm and 15 cm of snow, and northwestern Nova Scotia could receive between 20 cm and 40 cm of snow until Monday.

There are also special weather statements for Prince Edward Island. Central and eastern P.E.I. could see between 20 cm and 40 cm until Monday.

For more information about the upcoming forecast, check out this story from CTV’s Chief Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell.

Travel

All Halifax Transit bus, Access-A-Bus and ferry services will be suspended as of 1 p.m. Saturday. Trips that begin before 1 p.m. will be completed, the city says, along with any Access-A-Bus return trips.

For transit updates, visit the Halifax Regional Municipality’s website and follow @hfxtransit on X.

The Halifax Regional Municipality will continue its overnight parking ban into Sunday morning between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. The ban will be in both Zone 1, central, and Zone 2, non-central.

For more information on parking bans, visit the municipality’s website.

A plow cleans a sidewalk in Halifax on Feb. 3, 2024.

Outages

Although large amounts of snow are falling in some parts of the Maritimes, power outages are mostly scattered throughout Nova Scotia.

The province, as of 2:03 p.m., has 44 outages and 2,949 affected customers.

In New Brunswick, four power outages were affecting 1295 customers, all in Miramichi, as of 2:00 p.m.

No one was without power on Prince Edward Island as of 12:45 p.m.

Cancellations and closures

The hockey game between the Pictou County Weeks Crushers and the Valley Wildcats at the Kings Mutual Century Centre in Berwick, N.S., is postponed, according to a news release from the Maritime Junior Hockey League.

They will announce when the game is rescheduled.

The Halifax Shopping Centre and the Mic Mac Mall will close at 1 p.m. Saturday, according to their websites.

Irving Shipbuilding cancelled the day and night shifts at all Irving Shipbuilding sites, according to news releases.

Someone removes ice and snow from the window of a vehicle in Halifax on Feb. 3, 2024.

The University of Prince Edward Island's women’s and men’s basketball games against Dalhousie University will go ahead, the university says in a news release. The games are set for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively, at the Chi-Wan Young Sports Centre.

Check the UPEI Panthers’ social media channels for any further updates, the release says.

School closures

Dalhousie University postponed a volleyball game between the King’s Blue Devils Women’s Volleyball Team and the Dalhousie AC Rams at its Truro campus on Sunday, according to a post on X.

Mount Saint Vincent University announced on Friday that it would be closed all day Saturday.

NSCAD University has closed all university campuses due to heavy snowfall.

St. Francis Xavier University closed at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday but essential services remain open.

The Nova Scotia Community College’s Marconi campus in Sydney, N.S., will be closed until Monday.

The college’s Metro campuses, including Ivany, IT, Aviation and Akerley, closed at 8 p.m. Friday and will open again on Monday.

The University of Prince Edward Island is closed for the day due to the weather.

The AVC Veterinary Hospital will remain open for emergencies, the university says.

For more information, the university suggests people download the UPEI SAFE app.