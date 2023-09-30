Maritime First Nations call for 'reconcili-action'
A parade of orange shirts flooded Sitansisk First Nation Friday morning as children gathered in ceremony to remember those who did not make it home.
Chief Alan Polchies of Sitansisk First Nation says being allies and building partnerships and understanding is the only way to truth and reconciliation.
"More importantly we have to look at the ‘reconcili-action’,” Polchies said.
“I want to be able to draw a path to the next generations and seven generations ahead,” he said.
In Halifax Friday morning, Acadia First Nations Chief Deborah Robinson was attending along with local officials for a flag raising ceremony outside city hall.
“I truly believe that these events and actions are a great step towards reconciliation, but I hope that we also see it as an opportunity to do better, not just today, buy all year round,” Robinson said.
Elder Imelda Perley, says ‘reconcili-action’ is the most important way to respect truth and reconciliation, and she's proud to see it from the community.
"Teachers in Saint John made sure that their children knew about orange shirts,” Perley said.
“So they had the children design their own orange shirts so I'm wearing one underneath from a non-Indigenous elementary student who designed this shirt, and so it's just this ally-ship at a young age,” she said.
Fredericton's Delta Hotel has committed to ‘reconcili-action,’ and took a moment at 2:15 p.m. Friday to honour First Nation’s peoples.
"It's nice to see people taking the opportunity to learn about what this day is for and our history,” said Sean Rhindress, a First Nations Delta Fredericton employee.
“And, what our people went through to get here today,” Rhindress said.
"We have many indigenous associates that we work with and it's important that we show our ally-ship locally,” said Sara Holyoke, general manager Delta Fredericton.
“We're located on the Wolastoq and so proud,” Holyoke said.
St. Thomas' rugby team say representation matters. They plan to wear orange shirts for their game on Sunday.
"I think it's big deal for me because I kind of get to speak about my [indigeneity],” said Mackenzie Domres, a Tommies Rugby team member.
“I get to be more aware about that and where I come from and stuff,” Domres said.
Lighting a fire to gather Indigenous and Non-Indigenous people to reflect and heal together.
"I don't want to be our culture to be a one day event,” said Elder Imelda Perley.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
