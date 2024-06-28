ATLANTIC
    • Maritime gas prices increase ahead of Canada Day long weekend

    A commuter pumps gas into their vehicle at a Esso gas station in Toronto on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin A commuter pumps gas into their vehicle at a Esso gas station in Toronto on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
    Gas prices at Maritime pumps went up overnight just ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.

    Nova Scotia

    In the Halifax area, the price of regular self-serve gasoline went up by 2.8 cents. The new minimum price is now $1.74 per litre.

    Diesel prices fell 1.3 cents overnight, sitting at $1.77 Friday morning.

    Motorists in Cape Breton are now paying $1.76 per litre for regular self-serve gasoline, while the price of diesel sits at $1.79 per litre.

    Prince Edward Island

    On the Island, gas prices increased by 2.3 cents, with the new minimum price sitting at $1.75 per litre.

    The price of diesel did not change overnight on P.E.I. The minimum price rests at $1.82 per litre.

    New Brunswick

    The price of regular self-serve gasoline in New Brunswick also went up by 2.5 cents. The new maximum price is now $1.73 per litre.

    Diesel increased by 0.6 cents, landing at a maximum price of $1.76 per litre.

