Maritime gas prices increase ahead of Canada Day long weekend

Gas prices at Maritime pumps went up overnight just ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.

Nova Scotia

In the Halifax area, the price of regular self-serve gasoline went up by 2.8 cents. The new minimum price is now $1.74 per litre.

Diesel prices fell 1.3 cents overnight, sitting at $1.77 Friday morning.

Motorists in Cape Breton are now paying $1.76 per litre for regular self-serve gasoline, while the price of diesel sits at $1.79 per litre.

Prince Edward Island

On the Island, gas prices increased by 2.3 cents, with the new minimum price sitting at $1.75 per litre.

The price of diesel did not change overnight on P.E.I. The minimum price rests at $1.82 per litre.

New Brunswick

The price of regular self-serve gasoline in New Brunswick also went up by 2.5 cents. The new maximum price is now $1.73 per litre.

Diesel increased by 0.6 cents, landing at a maximum price of $1.76 per litre.