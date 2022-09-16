Maritime made off-road vehicle Adventure 1 now prototype ready
A futuristic Maritime design is putting Potential Motors on the map with an electric camper-vehicle prototype.
The Adventure 1 is the size and shape of a UTV - or side-by-side as the prototype resembles - but it's built to camp.
"The big difference is we really went back to the fundamentals of if you ask an adventurer what they want to do when they get out to the off-road,” said Sam Poirier, CEO of Potential Motors.
“It comes down to the driving experience, but then there's also the experience of actually being there in nature, and that meant building a vehicle from the ground up that allows you to do both of those things,” he added.
Once the prototype is complete, the Adventure 1 will resemble a camper van.
“To have the interior space to be able to camp, but also the capabilities to go off road,” he said.
At full charge, the vehicle has 100 miles of range, and can charge on any EV outlet.
“So we like to make it akin to cell phones in the 90s, they became very utilitarian to something that we can't live without,” said Bill Lamey, vice president of engineering at Potential Motoros. “We see that same thing happening with vehicles as they become software platforms.”
This prototype will soon be hot off the manufacturing line and ready to hit the world stage.
"As a team we're going to be testing it very soon, so people will actually get to see and sit in this vehicle in October,” Poirier said. “We'll have a vehicle both at Overland-Expo East in Harrnigton, Virgina. We'll be showcasing and unveiling the actual vehicle to the world.”
Poirier added the team will then bring it to events in Atlantic Canada.
Diving into automotive design on the east coast has been an exciting adventure in itself for the team.
"I always thought I'd have to go outside of New Brunswick to work on something cool,” said Jessica McQuarrie, people operations at Potential Motors. “I actually moved back to New Brunswick for this position, I grew up around here, and it's been really cool to see, there's a lot of talented individuals.”
The future of adventure is sustainable, and Maritime made.
“It's really there's really incredible talent that's here and a lot of it tends to leave the province or leave this area and seek different jobs and we've done an incredible job of keeping some of that really awesome talent here," Poirier said.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
The Duchy of Cornwall: What is the $1.5-billion estate Prince William has recently inherited?
With King Charles III taking his seat as the new Crown of the monarchy, other members of the Royal Family are taking on their new roles— and along with it a rather large inheritance.
N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears that killer exchanged denture work for sex
A report submitted to the inquiry investigating the April 2020 mass shooting in rural Nova Scotia says the gunman who killed 22 people was known to exchange denture work for sex and to exploit marginalized women.
Anti-hate experts urge action against right-wing extremism in Canada
Anti-hate experts are urging policy makers to take action against what they describe as growing right-wing extremism in Canada.
Deaths are declining, but the pandemic isn't over yet, experts warn
While the head of the World Health Organization says the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is "in sight," some Canadian experts warn it would be premature to declare the global health crisis over.
'I think it's time': Campaign to induct NHL's first Asian player into Hall of Fame
Larry Kwong only played one shift in the NHL nearly 75 years ago. But supporters have launched a campaign to have him considered for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Invasive jellyfish species spotted in northern Ontario lake for the first time
For the last 70 years, an invasive species from China has been slowly making its way north. In the last few weeks, it finally arrived in Sudbury, Ont.
'This is not a TV drama': Sask. RCMP says finding answers in James Smith Cree Nation suspect's death will take time
The head of the Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for patience in the investigation into the death of Myles Sanderson.
New theory suggests Saturn once had another moon, which knocked it out of resonance with Neptune
An ancient moon which was torn apart after it spun too close to Saturn may be the cause of the planet’s tilted rings, according to new research.
Toronto
-
One person dead and another critically injured in shooting in Etobicoke
A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at a park in Mimico, police say.
-
Monkeypox activity in Ontario has peaked, top doctor says
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says monkeypox activity in the province has peaked.
-
GTA shooting rampage suspect believed to have been 'looking for a police officer'
The gunman in Monday afternoon’s shooting rampage spent more than two hours at a Mississauga Tim Hortons before murdering Const. Andrew Hong and investigators now say that they believe he was “looking for a police officer.”
Calgary
-
Year-round schooling could be on the chopping block at CBE
The Calgary Board of Education is asking staff and parents if it should continue running year-round schools in the city.
-
From Calgary to mourn the Queen, Alberta man lands in London to remember Her Majesty
He's halfway around the world, but Calgarian Tad Milmine says he's right where he's supposed to be to mark the Queen's death.
-
Chronic wasting disease research shows potential for human infection
New research into chronic wasting disease by a team from the University of Calgary shows it has the potential to cross the species barrier from deer to humans.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Leaders return to campaign trail after first televised debate
Quebec's major party leaders are back on the campaign trail after the leadership debate.
-
Quebec Liberal Party 'has no reason to exist,' says Francois Legault
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault argues that the Liberal Party of Quebec has no reason to exist.
-
Quebec election: Leaders square off on immigration, taxes and COVID in first debate
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault was forced to defend his recent controversial comments on immigration and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday during the first leaders' debate of the Quebec election campaign.
Edmonton
-
Officer struck by motorcyclist in south Edmonton sustained broken leg: source
The Edmonton police officer struck by a motorcyclist on Wednesday suffered a broken leg that required surgery, a source told CTV News.
-
Alberta rescinds appointment of human rights chief over alleged Islamophobic comments
The Alberta government has rescinded the appointment of the head of its Human Rights Commission in a dispute stemming from a passage in a book review that has been criticized as Islamophobic.
-
Owners of former Dwayne's Home building waiting for demolition permit amidst rash of fires
A second fire in as many days – and the 19th of the year – broke out at the building of the former Dwayne's Home in downtown Edmonton early Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Invasive jellyfish species spotted in northern Ontario lake for the first time
For the last 70 years, an invasive species from China has been slowly making its way north. In the last few weeks, it finally arrived in Sudbury, Ont.
-
Two seriously injured in Paris Street collision in Sudbury
Two people have been taken to Health Sciences North with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Greater Sudbury on Thursday
-
Reaction in the north to province's controversial LTC care plan
Seniors in the region are reacting to Wednesday's announcement that people in hospital awaiting placement in a long-term care home will be assigned to an open bed not of their choosing -- or pay $400 per day to remain at the hospital.
London
-
Traffic flow changes on Adelaide Street
It's another step in the process to get the Adelaide Street CP rail underpass finished. As of Thursday, all traffic on Adelaide between McMahen Street and Central Avenue has been diverted onto a temporary bypass road.
-
Marner hoping to 'Sink the Stigma' of mental health
A Toronto Maple Leaf and Former London Knight is using his star power to help sink the stigma of mental health. The Marner assist Foundation, founded by Mitch Marner, held its first ever Sink the Stigma event Thursday at East Park Golf Gardens.
-
Loaded shotgun and drugs seized after break and enter investigation
A man and woman from London, Ont. are facing charges Thursday for their alleged involvement in a break and enter in the northeast part of the city, police say. Police confirm to CTV News London the site of the break-in is the same address where a shooting occurred Wednesday morning, resulting in a man being sent to hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.
Winnipeg
-
More patients leaving HSC ER without seeing doctor: Shared Health
Hundreds of patients are walking out of the Health Sciences Centre (HSC)'s emergency room every month without seeing a doctor, according to new statistics.
-
Where have home prices dropped the most across Canada?
Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country. CTVNews.ca looks at where housing prices are falling and where they are still rising.
-
Free menstrual products coming to Manitoba schools and shelters
A deal struck between the province and Shoppers Drug Mart this week will provide millions of menstrual products each year.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police officer accused of donating to 'Freedom Convoy' faces misconduct charge
An Ottawa police officer is facing a misconduct under the Police Services Act for allegedly donating money to the 'Freedom Convoy' during the protest in downtown Ottawa.
-
CHEO on pace for a record September in its emergency department as viral season starts early
CHEO president Alex Munter says CHEO is seeing a 60 per cent increase in patients in its emergency department this month compared to September 2021.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Sept. 16-18
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
Saskatoon
-
'This is a community issue': Saskatoon parents call for support 2 years after daughter's disappearance
Monday morning marked Brian and Debbie Gallagher's 35th trip to court, as one of the four people charged in the presumed death of their daughter Megan made an appearance.
-
'This is not a TV drama': Sask. RCMP says finding answers in James Smith Cree Nation suspect's death will take time
The head of the Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for patience in the investigation into the death of Myles Sanderson.
-
Memorial planned for victim of Langham shooting
A community memorial may soon be set up in honour of a man who was fatally shot in Langham in early July.
Vancouver
-
'I think it's time': Campaign to induct NHL's first Asian player into Hall of Fame
Larry Kwong only played one shift in the NHL nearly 75 years ago. But supporters have launched a campaign to have him considered for induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
-
Vancouver election candidates hauled into court after requesting non-English names on ballot
The City of Vancouver's chief electoral officer served 15 candidates running in the upcoming civic election with court papers this week over their wish to have their names appear in multiple languages on the ballot.
-
Environmental organization probed for activities related to BC NDP leadership race
Dogwood BC, an environmental organization aimed at getting people involved in politics, is having its activites related to the NDP leadership race probed both by Elections BC and the party.
Regina
-
Witness testimony links SKS rifle to street gang during Dillon Whitehawk's murder trial
A black SKS rifle continues to come up in Crown witness testimony during the Dillon Whitehawk murder trial.
-
Community members finding support for survivors of stabbing spree
Families touched by the murders on the James Smith Cree Nation continue to heal as they look toward the future.
-
25 deaths, 594 hospitalizations recorded in Sask. latest monthly COVID-19 report
There were 25 new deaths reported in Saskatchewan's monthly COVID-19 report for the period of Aug. 14 to Sept. 10.
Vancouver Island
-
'Extremely frustrating': Nanaimo residents discuss grappling with family doctor shortage
People in one of Vancouver Island’s largest cities are expressing frustration with their ongoing searches for family doctors – which has been an issue province-wide. Nanaimo, B.C., resident Nancy Smith says she’s been looking for a new family physician since her doctor retired in July 2019 – and calls the current search "appalling."
-
B.C reveals new details about Queen commemoration plans in Victoria
The B.C. government has released new details about its planned commemoration service scheduled for Monday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Premier John Horgan and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin will join a procession of 100 honour guards at the B.C. legislature at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
-
Police seek driver of Ontario truck who may have seen missing Vancouver Island man
Police say a new development has come up in the search for missing Vancouver Island man Ottavio Cutillo. On Wednesday, Oceanside RCMP said Cutillo, 60, was reported missing on Sept. 12, and that officers found his abandoned vehicle that same day in Parksville, B.C.