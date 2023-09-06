Maritime music community mourns death of Cape Breton legend Bruce Guthro

Bruce Guthro, the beloved Cape Breton musician who was the lead vocalist of the Celtic rock band Runrig, has died at 62, according to multiple sources.

Guthro’s professional music career spanned nearly 30 years, with his first solo album "Sails to the Wind" released in 1994.

The musician won several East Coast Music Awards and hosted the TV show Songwriters Circle where he spoke to fellow Canadian music legends like Alan Doyle and Jim Cuddy.

Guthro leaves behind his two children, Jodi and Dylan, and his wife Kim and was living in the Halifax area at the time of his death.

Tributes to the late musician poured in on social media Wednesday.

