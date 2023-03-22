Maritime Muslims prepare for Ramadan: 'come together, eat together, pray together'

Muslim authorities in Saudi Arabia and several other Middle Eastern countries say that this year’s month of Ramadan will begin Wednesday night.

Muslims in the Maritimes are preparing for a month of fasting between sunrise to sunset.

The month is intended to bring the faithful closer to God and to remind them of the suffering of those less fortunate.

“It’s to develop a sense of gut consciousness,” said Imam Wael Haridy of Sabeel Muslim Youth and Community Centre.

“Everyone will be mindful of the gut so he will have better conduct.”

The beginning of the month is dependent on sighting a crescent moon by religious communities and astronomers.

During this month, many will observe all five prayers, read the Quran and donate to charity.

“Part in parcel of fasting the month of Ramadan is to give to charity and feel what others go through,” said Haridy.

For the next 30 days, Muslims will fast up to 13 hours and will refrain from eating or drinking all beverages -- including water.

“After sunset, we break our fast. Usually, this is done in groups with family and friends. It’s more of a social gathering,” said Imam Abdallah Yousri of Ummah Masjid.

After breaking their fasts, observers return to the mosque to do a longer prayer, called “Taraweeh”, which lasts approximately 30 minutes.

Over the last three years, the pandemic prevented mosques from having large gatherings. Haridy said this year’s Ramadan feels extra special. “Finally, people can come together, eat together, pray together. Families can meet up and enjoy the food and the spirit of Ramadan.”

Both Ummah Masjid and Sabeel Muslim Youth and Community Centre will be providing community iftar/supper meals throughout the weeks of Ramadan. They will also be providing iftar meals to Dalhousie and Saint Mary’s University students as well.

Throughout Ramadan, Sabeel will be providing weekly meals to over 200 students. Haridy said since opening registration, nearly 400 students signed up to attend their “Grand Iftar” event.

Ummah Masjid will be hosting its first iftar with leaders from the community Thursday. Following that, Ummah Masjid will be distributing food to students and will be hosting community iftar events throughout the month.

Local mosques are encouraging people of all backgrounds to join them for Iftar.