Maritime school closures for Thursday
Nova Scotia
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education is closing all schools. All worksites will have a delayed opening of 10:30 a.m.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed. All offices and worksites open.
- Halifax Regional Centre for Education: Alderney Drive Elementary, Bell Park Academy, Gaetz Brook Junior High, Hawthorn Elementary, Musquodoboit Rural High and Musquodoboit Valley Education Centre are closed. Springvale Elementary, Beaver Bank Monarch Drive Elementary, Beaver Bank Kinsac Elementary, Harold T Barrett Junior High and Waverley Memorial Elementary are also closed.
- Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools (including the Municipality of East Hants, and the counties of Colchester, Cumberland and Pictou) are closed. Offices and work sites remain open.
- Strait Regional Centre for Education: Bus Routes 130, 131, 132 and 133 driven by James MacNeil, Rita Arsenault, Audrey LeBlanc and Melanie Burton to Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy are cancelled due to high winds. All other buses are travelling on paved roads only due to road conditions. There will be an early dismissal at St. Andrews Consolidated School due to a power outage and students will begin dismissing at 10 a.m. All other schools will be dismissing at noon.
- Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Victoria County schools (Boularderie Elementary, Baddeck Academy and Rankin School of the Narrows) will dismiss at 1 p.m. Middle River School will dismiss at 12:20 pm.
- CSAP: Classes are canceled in the Clare, Argyle, Greenwood, Cheticamp regions. Classes are canceled at the École acadienne de Pomquet and École Beau-Port and buses will leave at 11:30 a.m.
New Brunswick
- Anglophone West School District: School buses in zones 2-9 will be delayed by one hour. Carleton North High School is closed due a power outage. Nackawic Elementary, Middle, and High Schools will be dismissing at 11 a.m. due to a power outage.
- Anglophone South School District: All schools and Education Centre offices are closed.
- Anglophone North School District: All schools are closed.
- Anglophone East School District: All schools are closed.
- Francophone South School District: Several schools are closed.
Prince Edward Island
- There are no school closures on P.E.I.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Analysis Defence insiders sound alarms on state of Canadian military
Citing everything from troop shortages to dwindling ammunition stocks to aging equipment and technology, a growing number of defence insiders are raising alarms about the state of the Canadian military.
Dead woman's estate ordered to pay B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud, theft
The estate of a woman who died more than a decade ago is being ordered to pay a B.C. university more than $650,000 for wage fraud and theft.
Why do we have leap year days? Here's a mathematical breakdown
Leap year marked down as every four years is a few decimals shy of the exact days around the sun. Here's a closer solution.
Are these the best places in Canada in which to retire?
For Canadians thinking about retirement, costs aren't the only factors to consider when deciding where they want to spend their golden years. According to a real estate firm, these are the best locations for retirees in Canada.
DEVELOPING New pharmacare framework bill includes plan to cover diabetes medications, contraceptives
Health Minister Mark Holland has tabled a much-anticipated piece of legislation laying out the Liberals' plans to implement a national pharmacare framework, satisfying a core commitment to the NDP.
DND suspends contracts with ArriveCan contractor after learning CEO is a DND employee
Just a day after the federal government announced a review of its program to support Indigenous contractors, CTV News has learned the CEO of a company that prompted the review is an employee of the Department of National Defence.
Canadian man drives off Hawaiian cliff, falls from wreck, washes out to sea, survives
A Canadian tourist in Hawaii has survived a disastrous sequence of events after he took a wrong turn while heading out to watch the sunrise, drove off a cliff, fell out of the wreck and was washed out to sea.
Son of Blue Jays reliever hit by car in Florida out of ICU
Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson’s son is out of the paediatric intensive care unit after he was hit by a car in Florida on Sunday.
'Severely emaciated': Toronto police launch animal cruelty investigation after finding dead dog in garbage bag
Police are seeking public assistance in an animal cruelty investigation after finding a deceased dog wrapped in a garbage bag in Scarborough.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.