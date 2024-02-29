ATLANTIC
    • Maritime school closures for Thursday

    School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic) School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)
    Nova Scotia

    • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education is closing all schools. All worksites will have a delayed opening of 10:30 a.m.
    • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
    • South Shore Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed. All offices and worksites open.
    • Halifax Regional Centre for Education: Alderney Drive Elementary, Bell Park Academy, Gaetz Brook Junior High, Hawthorn Elementary, Musquodoboit Rural High and Musquodoboit Valley Education Centre are closed. Springvale Elementary, Beaver Bank Monarch Drive Elementary, Beaver Bank Kinsac Elementary, Harold T Barrett Junior High and Waverley Memorial Elementary are also closed.
    • Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education: All schools (including the Municipality of East Hants, and the counties of Colchester, Cumberland and Pictou) are closed. Offices and work sites remain open.
    • Strait Regional Centre for Education: Bus Routes 130, 131, 132 and 133 driven by James MacNeil, Rita Arsenault, Audrey LeBlanc and Melanie Burton to Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy are cancelled due to high winds. All other buses are travelling on paved roads only due to road conditions. There will be an early dismissal at St. Andrews Consolidated School due to a power outage and students will begin dismissing at 10 a.m. All other schools will be dismissing at noon.
    • Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education: Victoria County schools (Boularderie Elementary, Baddeck Academy and Rankin School of the Narrows) will dismiss at 1 p.m. Middle River School will dismiss at 12:20 pm.
    • CSAP: Classes are canceled in the Clare, Argyle, Greenwood, Cheticamp regions. Classes are canceled at the École acadienne de Pomquet and École Beau-Port and buses will leave at 11:30 a.m.

    New Brunswick

     Prince Edward Island

    • There are no school closures on P.E.I.

