Maritime weather: Rain, showers, risk of thunderstorms Tuesday

There was not much in the way of wet weather this past weekend. A few millimetres were reported here and there due to some widely scattered showers. More widespread rain and showers are expected Tuesday.

Tuesday rain

A low pressure system moving across Quebec will sweep a series of weather fronts across the Maritimes Tuesday. That will push rounds of rain and showers west-to-east across the region. Most of the rain and showers will end by Tuesday evening and night.

Areas that have the highest chance of picking up totals of 10 to 30 mm include western New Brunswick and Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia. Rain totals of less than 10 mm is most likely for parts of eastern New Brunswick and northern mainland Nova Scotia and Inverness County, Cape Breton. Prince Edward Island also looks likely to see a rainfall of two to 10 mm.

A gusty southerly wind will accompany the wet weather. Gusts of 30 to 60 km/h are expected through much of Tuesday, diminishing evening and night. Gusts could reach 70 km/h on exposed areas of the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia. Gusts of 90 km/h are possible in northern Inverness County, Cape Breton, due to the topography of the Highlands.

Thunderstorm risk

There is a risk of small embedded thunderstorms within the rain on Tuesday. Areas that have a higher risk of a thunderstorm include southwestern New Brunswick and Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia. Along with lightning, the thunderstorms could produce downpours. Any occurring downpours could lead to localized rain totals near 30 mm.

Outlook for the week

A general mix of sun and cloud is expected for both Wednesday and Thursday, with high temperatures reaching the high-teens and low-20s away from the coast. That is near to a few degrees above seasonal for late May. Some widely scattered showers look likely to develop on Thursday with a low risk of some thunderstorms with them.

Warm, breezy conditions and with a mix of sun and cloud is expected on Wednesday.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Friday along with a breezy northwest wind. No prolonged periods of muggy weather is expected this week.

Fire danger is forecast to fall on Tuesday with the rain. It is then forecast to remain low-to-moderate for the region through Friday, that is per the forecast issued by Natural Resources Canada. Remember to check provincial and municipal restrictions daily before having an outdoor fire.