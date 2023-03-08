Maritimers celebrate and reflect on International Women’s Day

Lawyers, entrepreneurs and business leaders across the Maritimes celebrated International Women’s Day Wednesday.

For MDW Law—a Halifax firm comprised of fifteen female lawyers—it was a chance to both celebrate women’s achievements but also reflect on what changes still need to be made.

“Women are still underrepresented in government, politics, in business, in the judiciary,” said Christine Doucet, a partner with MDW Law. “I think until there is equality and equity in those institutions then we won’t have achieved what we need to.”

A portrait of Frances Fish hangs in one of MDW Law's meeting rooms. In 1918, Fish became the first woman to graduate with a law degree in Nova Scotia.

In both law and life, finding equal footing has long been full of hurdles. MDW associate lawyer Danika Beaulieu learned this from her paternal grandmother.

“She wanted nothing more than to be a lawyer but in that time it was almost unheard of for women to be lawyers,” said Beaulieu.

Fish’s story motivated Beaulieu to become a lawyer herself.

“I think it’s important to highlight the changes that have been made, how far we’ve come in those years but also of course we still have a long way to go,” said Beaulieu.

Doucet has witnessed a lot women struggle to find their way in law—especially early on and in private practise.

“There’s lots of women coming into law but they don’t necessarily have the supports they need to thrive and do really well and build a successful career in law so that’s something we’re proud to have changed a little bit,” said Doucet.

CTV News also sat down with Easter Seals Nova Scotia CEO Joanne Bernard to reflect on International Women’s Day. Bernard is a former Liberal MLA and previously served as the Minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women Act.

“I find the needle moves slowly,” said Bernard. “You can look at it two ways. It needs to move faster but at least it’s moving and it’s moving forward.”

Bernard believes a lot of work needs to be done, particularly in the trans-women community.

“They are under attack right now for being who they are,” she said.

The former MLA and Minister also points out how healthcare and housing can negatively impact women more, but recent policy changes such as affordable daycare help.

CTV News also caught up with the Centre for Women in Business, a group supporting female entrepreneurs through advocacy and building partnerships. On Tuesday it hosted a panel discussion at the Marriott.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” said Colleen Ritchie, the organization’s membership and event’s coordinator.

On International Women's Day Ritchie stopped by Novalea Kitchen & Market to visit owner Rita Rhammaz. The entrepreneur makes and sells her own Moroccan food there, but also rents out her kitchen to other chefs and caterers such as Keisha Carter, the owner of Comfort Foodies.

“Thanks to Rita, wonderful woman. She let me know. Make my dreams happen. So I’m grateful for her,” said Carter.

Ritchie is encouraging Maritimers to support female entrepreneurs by seeking out women-owned businesses as a place to shop or promote their services and products through social media or word of mouth.

“Women are still struggling to be seen as viable business to have investment in, whether it’s from lenders or private venture capitalists,” Ritchie said. “It happens but there’s still a difference between perhaps how male counterparts are treated and women are treated.”