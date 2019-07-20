

CTV Atlantic





Environment Canada issued a heat warning on Saturday cautioning humidex values could reach nearly 40 degrees in the some parts of Maritimes. With heat reaching dangerous levels, it leaves residents seeking ways to remain safe in sweltering temperatures. However, for those without access to shelter, days like this can be particularly dangerous.

For the homeless community, it can be tough finding a place to cool down.

“They have a risk of heat stroke or sun stroke and dehydration,” says Trish Gionet, of Harvest House Atlantic, a homeless shelter in Moncton. “Especially if they’re a drug user as well - it can magnify that and make them quite ill.”

Due to the relentless heat, the shelter is extending its hours of operation to assist those who need it.

“Normally we do close in the morning for a couple hours during the day to clean and do some maintenance,” says Gionet. “But if there is a heat warning like there was today, we do encourage people to come in.”

The shelter’s hospitality is welcome news for people who are unable to beat the heat due to their current living situation.

“Most people just know enough to lounge around and loiter in stores,” says Miranda Mooney, a resident of Moncton’s tent city. “You’ve got no money, but you can go and get a drink in the sink. You can stay in a store until they kick you out.”

As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Environment Canada was still reporting temperatures of 31 degrees with humidex values feeling like 39 degrees in some parts of the Maritimes.

The warm weather trend is expected to continue throughout the weekend, with temperatures cooling slightly on Sunday.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Eilish Bonang