Maritimers fundraising to help earthquake relief efforts in Turkiye and Syria
Maritimers are stepping up to help fundraise and deliver aid to areas of Turkiye and Syria that were devastated by the disastrous Feb. 6 earthquake that has killed more than 39,000 people.
More than a week later, as the search and recovery efforts continue and those that have lost their homes are struggling to meet basic needs, business organizations and individuals in Nova Scotia are helping to raise funds for the cause.
Nine Locks Brewing Company is giving all proceeds from the sale of a new beer to the Canadian Red Cross to help with disaster relief in Turkiye and Syria.
Nine Locks Brewing in Dartmouth, N.S., is doing what it does best and canning a new beer to help the Canadian Red Cross deliver humanitarian relief.
"To see the level of destruction and suffering from that part of the world was shocking," said Bill Manley, the general manager of Nine Locks Brewing Company.
On Friday, they will launch the Rise from the Rubble Disaster Relief IPA, with all proceeds from its sales going directly to relief efforts.
Nine Locks has a history of giving back -- they raised more than $20,000 last year to support Ukrainian relief efforts with a beer they called Putin Huylo.
“We’re putting everything we can from that batch into as many cans as we can get, which we will release on Friday, which should give us around 4,000 cans," said Manley.
It's not just businesses doing their part, people are putting their efforts into fundraising as well.
Avery Opalka recently returned from a three-month trip to Turkiye with her partner who is from there.
“Turkish people are so kind and wonderful and welcoming," said Opalka, who is making beaded necklaces from materials she brought back from her trip.
"I had bought these beads while I was in Turkiye and I was actually making these (necklaces) as souvenirs for friends," said the 22-year-old Dalhousie engineering student.
Opalka said seeing the earthquake’s destruction on the news from her home in Halifax was heartbreaking and she knew she had to do something to help.
With the leftover beads, she went to work making beautiful necklaces and selling them online for a suggested donation of $20.
She sold out of the necklaces in one day.
Avery Opalka has been making beaded necklaces and selling them as a fundraiser for the Canadian Red Cross relief efforts in Turkiye and Syria.
“Everything I have left is already spoken for, but we raised $850 in 24 hours, it was just a really exciting time," said Opalka.
It’s hard to measure how much time she’s put into the beadwork, but she says it’s satisfying, knowing she can take a hobby and make a contribution to the humanitarian effort.
"If you put in some time and dedicate some effort into it, you might actually be able to help people and make a positive impact," said Opalka. "That was my big takeaway.”
