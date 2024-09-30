Maritimers mark fourth annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at Membertou First Nation

More than a hundred people marched on Cape Breton’s Membertou First Nation on Monday – the fourth National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Those who took part in the community walk did so to honour the survivors of Canada's residential school system and to remember the children who never returned.

Anita Paul, 70, was only four years old when she was sent to the former Shubenacadie Indian Residential School - where she spent two and a half years in the late 1950's and early 1960's.

"I know when I was there, there was a few kids that disappeared - and I don't know if they were ever found,” Paul said after delivering a speech to the crowd at the Membertou event. She said she never could have imagined the whole country taking a day to acknowledge what happened to her and so many others.

The original community of Membertou, along Sydney Harbour was forcibly moved to its current location back in 1914. Membertou Chief Terry Paul said it's the kind of history that shouldn't be lost on people.

"It's one of our legacies, and it's a shameful legacy,” Paul said. "I hope that days like this, and many more, educates the people in the country that we have certain rights in this country that need to be recognized and implemented.”

Jeff Ward, the son of a residential school survivor, emceed the Truth and Reconciliation Day event that took place at Pier 21 in Halifax. He said he hopes the day's message is still as clear as it was the first year following the discovery of mass unmarked graves in 2021.

"I'm here because my mom survived, and my mom came home,” Ward said. "It's like November 11. We still celebrate that because people never came home. Sometimes, they want to say 'Get over it,' but we can't because you've got to learn. You've got to learn about it."

Paul said she had a message for people reflecting on reconciliation on Sept. 30 and year-round.

"Have patience for the survivors, because, there are a lot of them that are so confused. They're so hurt. They don't want to grow, they're afraid to grow. Just listen to them."

