Maritimers mark one year of Russia invading Ukraine

Friday marks a grim milestone -- the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rallies are being held across Canada Friday evening, including in the Maritimes, to honour those who have lost their homes, communities, and for too many, their lives.

Organized by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), the roughly 40 “Stand With Ukraine” events are planned for major cities across the country, stretching from Newfoundland and Labrador to Yukon.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to attend a vigil in Toronto.

Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil is taking place in New Brunswick, where more than 1,800 Ukrainians have sought refuge over the past year.

Many of them will gather Friday evening at Moncton City Hall, before marching through the downtown streets to the Moncton Press Club for an evening of events.

From 7 p.m. until midnight, there will be music, food, art and a fundraiser to help purchase much-needed medical supplies for Ukrainian soldiers.

Halifax has also welcomed a large number of Ukrainians. Many of them attended a ceremony in the city’s downtown core late Friday afternoon.

Hosted by the UCC’s Nova Scotia branch, the vigil paid tribute to the courage of Ukrainian people while honouring those who have died.

Speaking to attendees, UCC Nova Scotia Acting President Lyubov Zhyznomirska reflected on the past year.

“I think we can all agree that this has been a year of stress, unity, heroic sacrifice and truthfulness,” Zhyznomirska said.

For those unable to participate in-person, organizers are asking people to show support by displaying the Ukrainian flag or blue and yellow ribbons outside their homes.

The candlelight vigil on Halifax’s Grand Parade, which ran until 6:30 p.m., was attended by hundreds, including local politicians like Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.