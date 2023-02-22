Ukrainians reflect on life away from home nearly one year after Russian invasion
Anna Levchenko clutches her baby daughter outside the Ukrainian community hub in downtown Moncton, N.B., last week.
“Say hello. I am Sophie. Little Sophie,” she says.
Five days after she was born, little Sophie and her family escaped the fighting in their home town of Chernihiv, north of Kyiv.
The 11-month-old girl was born in a bomb shelter because the hospital in her hometown was destroyed in a Russian attack.
Through an interpreter, Anna described the conditions the night she gave birth to the youngest of her three daughters.
“The first night spent in the bomb shelter there was no electricity. No heating. It was so cold there,” says Anna.
Anna and her girls arrived in Moncton in June of 2022. Her parents arrived from Ukraine last month.
They had been living in occupation for nine months.
“This war destroyed not only her life and her relatives, but also all Ukrainian's lives,” said Anna.
Anna and her family are part of a group of around 1,700 Ukrainians who have come to New Brunswick - 800 of them to Moncton.
Friday will be a very somber anniversary for Anna and the people of Ukraine, marking one year since Russian forces invaded.
According to the United Nations, over 7,000 Ukrainian civilians have died in the war, but that number is likely higher.
Over eight-million have left the country to escape the violence.
Nataliia Haidash and her husband came to Moncton six years ago.
The small business owner is the president of the Ukrainian Club of Moncton -- a volunteer group that raises funds for medical supplies for front line soldiers and helps newcomers get settled.
She thinks most Ukrainians will stay in Moncton after the war, especially those with children.
“We don't see the war in Ukraine ending soon, unfortunately,” says Nataliia from her basement workshop. “And I don't think any parent would want to put the lives of their kids in danger.”
Victoriia and Oleksandr Ivashchenno saw the writing on the wall.
They left the Ochakiv region of southern Ukraine for Poland weeks before the invasion began.
“They're not planning on going back,” says Nataliia, acting as translator for the couple. “They have three kids. They need to think about their future. So, they packed luggage with their belongings and they left without the intention of coming back and they're not sure there will be a place to go back to because they don’t know whether their house will survive it or not.”
“Ukrainians have very strong family values,” Oleksandr says to Nataliia in Ukrainian. “The future of our kids is the most important thing to us.”
The Ivashchenno's are facing similar obstacles to the other Ukrainian newcomers. Learning the language and getting a job.
Oleksandr is a truck driver by trade and Victoriia is a hairdresser, but they can't find work until their English improves, something they are working on.
Even though their family has been immersed into Canadian culture, their hearts will always be with Ukraine.
Both share a sense of pride in how Ukraine is standing up to Russia.
“They are 100 per cent sure Ukraine will win. They have no doubt in that as we all do,” Nataliia says, translating for Victoriia.
Nataliia says it’s hard to believe the war has been going on for a year.
She says Ukrainians who have left their country are in frequent contact with loved ones and have gotten used to the constant level of stress.
“You wake up, the first thing you check is the news. If there are no bombings, especially in the area where we have friends and family, then you can exhale and do your things,” says Nataliia.
The Ukrainian Club of Moncton will hold a rally to mark one year of war with Russia at the Moncton Press Club on Friday.
There will be Ukrainian food, music, dance and a silent auction to raise money for the Ukrainian troops will be held.
The event takes place from 6:30 p.m. until midnight.
