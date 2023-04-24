Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
The northern lights made their appearance across Canada and the northern United States due to a geomagnetic storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NOAA issued geomagnetic storm watches Sunday afternoon after a moderate solar flare erupted from the sun “expelling a billion tons of superheated magnetized gas.”
The storm watch said the ejection, which is known as a coronal mass ejection, reached Earth earlier and stronger than expected. The northern lights are the result of electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere.
The NOAA said Monday morning the storm showed signed of weakening.
CTV Atlantic viewers shared their photos of the storm’s result -- a colourful night sky, full of shades of purple and green.
Photo courtesy of Paul Owen, taken outside Saint John, N.B.
Photo courtesy of Josephine Fleming, taken in Sunnybrae, N.S.
Photo courtesy of Denyse Marcil, taken in Perth Andover, N.B.
Photo courtesy of Hilary Hendsbee taken in Guysborough, N.S. (Instagram/hilaryhendsbee)
Photo courtesy of Krysten Pettipas, taken in Mahoneys Beach, N.S.
Photo courtesy of Julia Burke, taken in River Bourgeois, N.S.
Photo courtesy of Pamela Harris Gordon, taken in Keswick Ridge, N.B.
Photo courtesy of Adam Hill, taken in Sydney Mines, N.S. (Courtesy: Facebook/Adam Hill Photo)
Photo courtesy of Laura Titus, taken in Brier Island, N.S.
Photo courtesy of Brandy Flynn-Dolliver taken near Rawdon, N.S.
Photo courtesy of Evelyn Leslie, taken in Upper Musquodoboit, N.S.
Photo courtesy of Meaghan Fitzgerald, taken in Baddeck Bay, N.S.
Photo courtesy of Dianne Craswell, taken in L’Etang, N.B.
More to come...
