Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights

Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The northern lights made their appearance across Canada and the northern United States due to a geomagnetic storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NOAA issued geomagnetic storm watches Sunday afternoon after a moderate solar flare erupted from the sun “expelling a billion tons of superheated magnetized gas.”

The storm watch said the ejection, which is known as a coronal mass ejection, reached Earth earlier and stronger than expected. The northern lights are the result of electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere.

The NOAA said Monday morning the storm showed signed of weakening.

CTV Atlantic viewers shared their photos of the storm’s result -- a colourful night sky, full of shades of purple and green.

