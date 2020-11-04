HALIFAX -- Maritimers are responding to the still-undecided U.S. election in a number of ways.

Some are anxious, others are confident. Some are simply not paying attention.

At the pub, on the street, or in coffee shops, there’s a common conversation -- the U.S. presidential election.

Some are anxious because they didn't think it would be so close. Some say they couldn't sleep Tuesday night.

While some states have been secured, ballots were still being counted in others Wednesday evening.

Donald Trump falsely claimed victory Tuesday morning and was calling for votes already cast to stop being counted.

His opponent, Joe Biden, was urging patience.

Some think it won't end with the counting of the ballots.

"Biden will win the popular vote but I think Trump will just end up getting in anyway -- a battle in court or something," said one Halifax resident.

New Brunswick native Mitchell Steeves eagerly watched the results come in last night from his Kentucky home.

"I was hoping that President Trump would win," Steeves said.

Anna Pottier-Hickman is originally from Nova Scotia, but became a U.S. citizen about five years ago.

She lives in Utah and was able to mail in her ballot this election.

"When I think of four more years of Trump, I think national catastrophe," Pottier-Hickman said. "It's worse than a thousand (Hurricane) Katrinas."

If Biden is elected, she believes the Democrats can start to repair the damage that was done under Trump's leadership.

"There's a lot to be done and we need to begin ASAP," he said.