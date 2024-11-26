Maritimers worry about how long Canada Post strike could last as it reaches day 12

Twelve days into the nationwide postal strike, Maritimers are starting to worry about how long it will last, especially ahead of the holiday season.

"With the holidays and parcels and stuff trying to get passed out and the Christmas cards I am trying to send, it's holding them back,” says Halifax resident Victoria Jarvis.

"Purchasing gifts for Christmas, struggling to get things here without having to pay large fees with Purolator or other ways,” says Truro resident Kathy Mattocks.

For Terri Noel who lives in Halifax, she is still waiting for a delivery from over a week ago.

"I have a package that has been stuck since Nov. 15. It was supposed to be delivered that day. I don't know when it will be delivered or if I will see it delivered at this point,” says Noel.

The strike is also having an impact on small businesses like Rousseau Chocolatier in Halifax. Co-founder and COO Nathalie Morin says with most of their customers ordering online, they had to arrange different shipping services

"We're fully prepared to make sure we deliver Rousseau Chocolates to you wherever you are and on time because we are using alternative shipping solutions,” says Morin.

However, changing to couriers does add an additional fee.

“Now we are making the switch to have live courier rates on our website, so people know what they are getting into. What we are hoping for is to be able to relieve that price so people aren't having to dish out the extra amount for courier," says Morin.

Canada Post workers and the Crown corporation are still at the table with a mediator, with no end in sight.

"Our focus has been on the changes to our delivery model. The world has changed dramatically and people want to order on a Friday and have that parcel delivered on a Saturday and Sunday,” says Canada Post spokesperson Jon Hamilton. “We can't do that today because we have a Monday to Friday delivery model and if we do so, it’s double overtime, which clearly in a world where people don’t want to pay shipping, being the most expensive by far is not where you want to be.”

The local union says they are looking out for future workers.

"The corporation is not willing to budge on the weekend delivery model they have in mind, which will be relying on part-time work. We are not willing to sell out the future worker for them to have part-time jobs,” says Dwayne Corner, Nova Local union president.

Some Maritimers, like Piper MacDougall, have decided to hold off on ordering completely.

"I've refrained from making purchases online mostly because I am not sure if I will be able to access them before birthdays and Christmas,” says MacDougall.