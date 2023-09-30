Maritimes first nations call for 'reconcili-action'
A parade of orange shirts flooded Sitansisk first nation Friday morning as children gathered in ceremony to remember those who did not make it home.
Chief Alan Polchies of Sitansisk First Nation says being allies and building partnerships and understanding is the only way to truth and reconciliation.
"More importantly we have to look at the ‘reconcili-action’,” Polchies said.
“I want to be able to draw a path to the next generations and seven generations ahead,” he said.
In Halifax Friday morning, Acadia First Nations Chief Deborah Robinson was attending along with local officials for a flag raising ceremony outside city hall.
“I truly believe that these events and actions are a great step towards reconciliation, but I hope that we also see it as an opportunity to do better, not just today, buy all year round,” Robinson said.
Elder Imelda Perley, says ‘reconcili-action’ is the most important way to respect truth and reconciliation, and she's proud to see it from the community.
"Teachers in Saint John made sure that their children knew about orange shirts,” Perley said.
“So they had the children design their own orange shirts so I'm wearing one underneath from a non-Indigenous elementary student who designed this shirt, and so it's just this ally-ship at a young age,” she said.
Fredericton's Delta Hotel has committed to ‘reconcili-action,’ and took a moment at 2:15 p.m. Friday to honour First Nation’s peoples...
"It's nice to see people taking the opportunity to learn about what this day is for and our history,” said Sean Rhindress, a First Nations Delta Fredericton employee.
“And, what our people went through to get here today,” Rhindress said.
"We have many indigenous associates that we work with and it's important that we show our ally-ship locally,” said Sara Holyoke, general manager Delta Fredericton.
“We're located on the Wolastoq and so proud,” Holyoke said.
St. Thomas' rugby team say representation matters. They plan to wear orange shirts for their game on Sunday.
"I think it's big deal for me because I kind of get to speak about my [indigeneity],” said Mackenzie Domres, a Tommies Rugby team member.
“I get to be more aware about that and where I come from and stuff,” Domres said.
Lighting a fire to gather Indigenous and Non-Indigenous people to reflect and heal together.
"I don't want to be our culture to be a one day event,” said Elder Imelda Perley.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with events across country
Seas of orange flooded events across the country on Saturday as Canadians gathered to acknowledge systemic oppression of Indigenous people and observe the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Jury acquits delivery driver of main charge in shooting of YouTube prankster
A jury on Thursday found a delivery driver not guilty in the shooting of a YouTube prankster who followed him around a mall food court earlier this year.
W5 Ferraris worth nearly $1M seized from Edmonton men linked to Pivot Airlines drug-smuggling scandal
Two Edmonton men at the centre of an international cocaine-trafficking scandal that led to the detainment of a Canadian airline crew in the Dominican Republic last year are back in the spotlight. They're facing numerous charges after police seized a pair of stolen Ferraris worth roughly $1 million.
Nearly half of Canadians have no plans to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won’t be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Toronto Blue Jays' 7-5 loss to Tampa Bay Rays Saturday leaves team on brink of playoff spot
The Toronto Blue Jays remain on the brink of a playoff spot after losing 7-5 to Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings.
U.S. government shutdown threat eases after House passes a 45-day funding plan, sending it to Senate
The threat of a federal government shutdown was suddenly easing Saturday after the House quickly approved a 45-day funding bill to keep agencies open, once Speaker Kevin McCarthy dropped demands for steep spending cuts and relied on Democratic votes for passage.
Scientist rediscover bat that hasn't been seen in 100 years
After first being captured over a century ago, scientists have re-discovered a species of bat that hasn't been seen since 1916.
'Reconciliation is a lifelong experience': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Truth and Reconciliation
On the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says that while she acknowledges the time it takes to fulfill calls to action, she also understands the frustrations that progress is too slow, and she feels 'we should speed things up.'
Almost all of Nagorno-Karabakh's people have left, Armenia's government says
An ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region's militants to disarm, the Armenian government said Saturday.
Toronto
-
Toronto Blue Jays' 7-5 loss to Tampa Bay Rays Saturday leaves team on brink of playoff spot
The Toronto Blue Jays remain on the brink of a playoff spot after losing 7-5 to Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays in 10 innings.
-
Nearly half of Canadians have no plans to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A new survey found that 48 per cent of Canadians say they won’t be taking any specific action to recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Young pedestrian rushed to hospital in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Mississauga
A young pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a collision involving two vehicles in Mississauga Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Calgarians take in National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
To honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day, a large gathering of people showed up to Fort Calgary Saturday morning for a ceremony marking the occasion.
-
Renovators galore look for expert tips at the Calgary Fall Home Show
Thousands of Calgarians looking for home design, decor and renovation advice are spending time at the BMO Centre over the weekend.
-
U2 concert uses stunning visuals to open massive Sphere venue in Las Vegas
It looked like a typical U2 outdoor concert: Two helicopters zoomed through the starlit sky before producing spotlights over a Las Vegas desert and frontman Bono, who kneeled to ground while singing the band's 2004 hit "Vertigo."
Montreal
-
Hundreds march in Montreal on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
An orange tide flowed through the streets of Montreal on Saturday afternoon as part of a march to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Hundreds of people gathered at the foot of Mount Royal in the early afternoon before marching to Place du Canada in downtown Montreal.
-
CHUM brings back mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the University of Montreal Hospital (CHUM) is bringing back its mask mandate starting Monday. The rule applies to anyone entering a patient’s room or care area—including visitors, staff and physicians, a CHUM spokesperson confirmed in a statement to CTV News on Saturday.
-
STM special constables to carry gel form of pepper spray to deal with violence in metro
The Societe de transport de Montreal (STM) is equipping special metro constables with a gel form of pepper spray to deal with violence. The irritant would be used "as a last resort in cases where safety is at stake," said an STM spokesperson in a statement Friday.
Edmonton
-
Head of Canadian Ukrainian group defends man who fought for unit created by Nazis
The president of the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada is defending a Second World War veteran of a Nazi unit who was recently lauded as a hero in Canada's Parliament.
-
Man charged in September killing of Fort McMurray man
A man has been charged with second-degree murder for the killing of a Fort McMurray man earlier this month.
-
Malone scores in OT as Oilers rally to beat Flames 2-1
Jack Campbell and Dylan Holloway entered this NHL season with something to prove and both of them delivered on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Circle gathering on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Young and old gathered in a circle around a sacred fire on Saturday in Espanola in support of reconciliation.
-
Canada marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with events across country
Seas of orange flooded events across the country on Saturday as Canadians gathered to acknowledge systemic oppression of Indigenous people and observe the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Worker who died at Cote Gold Mine in Gogama was found unconscious
A worker who was found unconscious Friday at the Cote Gold Mine site in Gogama has died, officials said Friday.
London
-
‘Building relationships’: Truth and Reconciliation ceremonies bring together Indigenous members and local municipalities
Across the region, communities and organizations held events to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day.
-
OPP investigate fatal single-vehicle collision in West Elgin
Elgin County OPP is investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 29-year-old driver.
-
‘The legacy that’s been left’: Annual ride for Children’s Health Foundation renamed after late founder
For 27 years motorcycle riders have gathered for the annual Fall Colour Ride to raise money for the Children’s Health Foundation (CHF) in London, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
'Wear your shirt throughout the year': Winnipeg marks third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
A sea of orange flowed through downtown Winnipeg Saturday for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
'A mixed-emotion day': Day of Reflection honours Sixties Scoop victims
As Manitobans marked the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, an event in Winnipeg's North End remembered Residential School victims and those affected by the Sixties Scoop.
-
A look back through some of Manitoba’s past election history
CTV News Winnipeg was delving through the rabbit hole of past elections, finding facts that Manitobans may have not known.
Ottawa
-
Here's how much longer this summerlike weather in Ottawa is expected to last
The calendar says it's the last day of September, but the weather forecast feels much more like summer.
-
Local groups in Ottawa mark 3rd National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Orange t-shirts were a common sight in Ottawa on Saturday as thousands commemorated the third National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.
-
Excitement for new Ottawa Senators season showcased at Fan Fest
The 2023 edition of Sens Fan Fest broke records Saturday. With sunny warm weather all day, thousands took to the Canadian Tire Centre to celebrate all things Sens.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police officer faces assault charges
A Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) officer is facing charges in connection with two separate incidents.
-
BC Lions extend Riders losing streak to four
The Saskatchewan Roughriders continued their losing slide against the BC Lions falling 33-26 Friday night, marking their fourth consecutive loss of the year.
-
Sask. premier committed to expedite plans to force pronoun policy into law
Amid cries of support and criticism, the Saskatchewan government stays committed to expediting its plans to force a pronoun policy into law.
Vancouver
-
Ontario boater fined at B.C. border after inspection finds invasive mussels
The BC Conservation Officer Service says a specially trained dog recently helped stop an Ontario boat with invasive mussels on board from entering B.C. waters.
-
Abbotsford dentist suspended for 12 months over misconduct
An Abbotsford dentist has agreed to a year-long suspension from practising and $10,000 in penalties after admitting to misconduct for the second time in the last three years.
-
Canada marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with events across country
Seas of orange flooded events across the country on Saturday as Canadians gathered to acknowledge systemic oppression of Indigenous people and observe the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Regina
-
BC Lions extend Riders losing streak to four
The Saskatchewan Roughriders continued their losing slide against the BC Lions falling 33-26 Friday night, marking their fourth consecutive loss of the year.
-
Regina's German community celebrates Oktoberfest
On Saturday, Regina’s German community celebrated Oktoberfest, an event held at the German Club.
-
Sask. premier committed to expedite plans to force pronoun policy into law
Amid cries of support and criticism, the Saskatchewan government stays committed to expediting its plans to force a pronoun policy into law.
Vancouver Island
-
International student drowns while swimming in Thetis Lake
A swimmer drowned in Thetis Lake Friday afternoon, according to West Shore RCMP.
-
'Reconciliation is a lifelong experience': Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Truth and Reconciliation
On the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says that while she acknowledges the time it takes to fulfill calls to action, she also understands the frustrations that progress is too slow, and she feels 'we should speed things up.'
-
B.C. tech holding company Tiny buys majority stake in film review platform Letterboxd
Tech holding company Tiny Ltd. says it's buying a majority stake in movie review platform Letterboxd. Victoria, B.C.-based Tiny has not shared what it will pay for the 60 per cent stake it will take in the film diary and rating website.