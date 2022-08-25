Masks won't be required for P.E.I. students when they return to class

Prince Edward Island students will not be required to wear masks in schools or on school buses when they return to class next month.

The P.E.I. government released its back-to-school plan for the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday.

While COVID-19 restrictions won’t be in place in schools, the province is recommending the following measures for all students and staff:

encouraging vaccination and booster doses of vaccine when eligible

staying home when feeling unwell

getting tested for COVID-19 when symptoms develop and following current public health guidance regarding isolation

practising good hand hygiene, routine cleaning and disinfection

encouraging outdoor time and good indoor air quality in schools

Masks will not be mandatory for students or staff, but will still be encouraged. Masks are recommended for staff who work with students who are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, whenever physical distancing is not possible.

“An increase in COVID-19 activity is expected this fall, with the return to school and other activities, but it is our goal to have students return with routine measures in place for as long as possible,” said P.E.I. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison in a news release Thursday.

“As a province, the most important thing we can do to support those returning to school is being reminded of the many layers of protection we have in place including getting vaccinated, staying home when you are not feeling well and following testing and isolation guidance if you develop symptoms.”

The province says measures such as mask requirements and COVID-19 screening with take-home rapid tests may be recommended if there is a spike in cases.

Students and staff are asked to monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and follow public health guidance regarding testing and isolation.

Rapid tests will also be available for students and staff for at-home testing if symptoms develop.

“The health and safety of our students and staff across the Island is, and will always be, our number one priority,” said Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson. “We will continue to work with the Chief Public Health Office and Dr. Morrison to ensure that we keep our schools healthy while encouraging safe and positive learning environments for everyone.”

Anyone 12 years of age and older can get vaccinated at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province.

First, second and booster doses are being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies.