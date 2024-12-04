Memorial service marks 107 years since the Halifax Explosion

The sound of the Citadel cannon will echo through downtown Halifax at 9:04 a.m. Friday – the exact time a massive explosion shook the city 107 years ago.

The explosion occurred on Dec. 6, 1917, when the SS Mont-Blanc, loaded with combustible elements, collided with the SS Imo and unleashed the most devastating man-made blast until the atomic bomb.

The event has shaped Halifax for more than a century and remains a pivotal moment in Canadian history.

The University of King’s College, city hall, and churches throughout Halifax will also ring bells for one minute to honour the 2,000 people who were killed, the 9,000 who were injured and the thousands who were left homeless.

The annual memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. at Fort Needham, home to the Halifax Explosion Memorial Bell Tower. The location overlooks the harbour, where navy ships, ferries, merchant ships, tug and pilot boats will sound sirens and ring bells to mark the tragic moment in Halifax’s history.

