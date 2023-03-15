Mid-March nor'easter brings messy mix of rain, snow to the Maritimes
A slow-moving nor’easter has brought a messy mix of snow and rain across the Maritimes.
Several weather statements remain in effect for all three provinces Wednesday morning before the system moves out of the region early Thursday.
Several schools in New Brunswick are experiencing delayed openings and bus delays. All schools in the Anglophone North School District are closed.
Prince Edward Island is also experiencing some delayed school openings and bus delays, while schools in Nova Scotia are closed due to March break.
NOVA SCOTIA
Special weather statements are in effect for most of mainland Nova Scotia. The statements say there will be periods of rain or drizzle for most of the province Wednesday.
Conditions are then expected to change back to snow in the evening before ending early Thursday morning. Up to 10 cm of snow could accumulate along with 10 to 25 mm of rainfall.
In Cape Breton, a Les Suêtes wind warning is in effect for Inverness County - Mabou and north.
Environment Canada says wind gusts could reach up to 140 km/h until Wednesday evening from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence, N.S., and people should be prepared to adjust their driving due to high winds.
Snowfall warnings are in effect in Richmond County as well as Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County. The warning says snow in those areas is expected to be wet and heavy, but occasional blowing snow will reduce visibility at times.
A winter storm warning is in effect in Victoria County where 20 to 40 cm of snow is expected and will taper off by Thursday morning. Wet, heavy snow is also expected along with blowing snow.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
Special weather statements are in effect across P.E.I.
A band of snow is expected to move over the island Wednesday evening before tapering to flurries early Thursday.
Environment Canada expects Prince County will see the highest snowfall amounts.
The island will see five to 10 cm of wet, heavy snow and wind gusts could reach up to 60 km/h.
NEW BRUNSWICK
Special weather statements are in effect in southwestern New Brunswick. The statement says five additional cm of snow may become mixed with rain at times Wednesday, especially along the Fundy coast.
Meanwhile, a snowfall warning is in effect in eastern and central New Brunswick where five to 10 cm is expected along with maximum wind gusts of 50 km/h. Environment Canada says the snow will persist over the region Wednesday and continue over eastern sections Wednesday night.
The weather agency adds the snow will vary in intensity and accumulations. It also warns visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
POWER
As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, there were 37 active power outages in Nova Scotia affecting 551 customers, with the largest outage in the Truro area.
According to the Nova Scotia Power outage map, high winds and snow are to blame for the majority of the outages. Restoration times vary by community.
At that time in P.E.I., there was only one outage in the Souris area.
And in New Brunswick, there were six outages affecting 84 NB Power customers. The largest outage was in the Charlotte Southwest region affecting 81 customers.
TRAVEL
Marine Atlantic says it has made changes to its schedule due to adverse weather in the Cabot Strait.
- The 11:30 p.m. Tuesday Port aux Basques, N.L., to North Sydney, N.S., crossing is now scheduled to depart Thursday at 11:45 a.m.
- The North Sydney to Port aux Basques 11:15 p.m. Tuesday crossing is now scheduled to depart Thursday at 11:15 p.m.
- The 11:45 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Wednesday crossings from Port aux Basques to North Sydney are now scheduled to depart Thursday at 11:45 p.m.
- The North Sydney to Port aux Basques Wednesday crossings at 11:45 a.m. and 11:15 p.m. are now scheduled to depart Thursday at 11:15 p.m.
