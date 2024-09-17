ATLANTIC
    • Mila Mulroney named chancellor of St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S.

    Former prime minister Brian Mulroney, right, and his wife Mila Mulroney wait to greet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mulroney Hall at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S. on Monday, June 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese) Former prime minister Brian Mulroney, right, and his wife Mila Mulroney wait to greet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mulroney Hall at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S. on Monday, June 19, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
    ANTIGONISH, N.S. -

    Mila Mulroney has been named the 11th chancellor of St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, the alma mater of her husband, former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

    Brian Mulroney died Feb. 29 at the age of 84.

    Mila Mulroney issued a statement today saying the university in Antigonish, N.S., was the place where her husband was inspired to become involved in politics and his experiences there helped form his values.

    She says that over the past 50 years, she has spent many days at the campus and has met many of her husband's fellow graduates.

    The statement says she is "humbled and honoured" to take on her new role.

    Dennis Flood, chairman of the university's board of governors, said Mila Mulroney's experience as a philanthropist and her international profile will bring "invaluable strengths" to the university.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

