Military building named after N.S. brothers who served in No. 2 Construction Battalion

A ceremony was held in Kentville, N.S., on Thursday to honour the namesakes of a newly-constructed military building.

The Private Frederick L. Landsay and Private James E. Landsay building is located at the 5th Canadian Division Support Group Detachment Aldershot.

The Landsay brothers grew up in the former community of Pine Woods, where Detachment Aldershot currently stands.

They served in the No. 2 Construction Battalion – Canada's only all-Black First World War battalion.

It was established in Pictou, N.S., in 1916 and was the last segregated unit in the Canadian military.

"The unveiling of this building behind me is not just a tribute to these great men, but also a celebration of our shared heritage as African Nova Scotians,” said Tia Upshaw, a descendant of the brothers, during Thursday’s ceremony.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally apologized in 2022 to descendants of battalion members.

Trudeau said the 600 members of the battalion faced systemic anti-Black racism before, during and long after the war.

More than 300 of those who enlisted in the unit were from Nova Scotia, with others joining from New Brunswick, Ontario, Western Canada and the United States.

The federal government announced $2.25 million in funding last year it said will be spent on commemorative activities, educational materials and community war memorials.

With files from The Canadian Press

