Trudeau apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Trudeau apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
The soldiers comprising the only all-Black unit to fight for Canada during the First World War experienced systemic hate and racism before, during and after their time in uniform, the Prime Minister said on Saturday as he formally apologized for the treatment they endured.
Justin Trudeau offered the apology as descendants of the No. 2 Construction battalion's 600 members gathered in Truro, N.S., on the same grounds where the unit formed prior to deployment overseas in March 1917.
Trudeau said he was there to apologize for the appalling way the patriots were treated.
"As a country, we failed to recognize their contributions for what they were -- their backbreaking work, their sacrifice, their willingness to put their country before their self," Trudeau told the crowd.
Hundreds of Black men in Canada were turned away when they volunteered to fight overseas in 1914 because they weren't wanted in what was considered a white man's war.
Following two years of protests, the Canadian military received approval in 1916 to establish the segregated, non-combat battalion and more than 300 of those who enlisted were from Nova Scotia.
Only a few of its members would see combat, mainly because the battalion was repeatedly told its help wasn't wanted on the front lines, and they received no public recognition when they returned home.
The unit supported three major forestry operations while overseas, working lumber mills and maintaining roads and railway equipment.
Some members assisted in constructing a narrow gauge logging railroad. They also supervised Russian soldiers sent to their camp as labourers.
The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces have said the systemic racism endured by the men of No. 2 Construction Battalion qualifies as hateful conduct.
"For the overt racism of turning Black volunteers away to sacrifice their lives for all -- we are sorry," Trudeau said as descendants of the battalion applauded.
"For not letting Black service members fight alongside their white compatriots, for denying members of the No. 2 Construction Battalion the care and support they deserved -- we are sorry. For failing to honour and commemorate the contribution of No. 2 Construction Battalion and their descendants, for the blatant anti-Black hate and racism that denied these men dignity in life and death -- we are sorry."
Federal Defence Minister Anita Anand told the crowd that she is committed to taking action to change the culture of the Canadian Armed Forces to make them more inclusive and diverse.
"I am committed to eliminating systemic racism so that the discrimination faced by the No. 2 Construction Battalion, and those who followed, never happens again," she said.
Many of the descendants of the battalion members said they were pleased with the apology and the fact more people will learn of the unit's history.
"I'm really proud. It's been a long time coming," said Master Corp. Nolan Reddick from New Glasgow, N.S.
The 21-year veteran of the Armed Forces said his great-uncle George Reddick served in the battalion and often mentioned the poor quality of the boots given to the Black soldiers compared to those given to their white comrades.
Reddick said his great-uncle said the people of France treated them better than Canadians at home.
Tamara Tynes Powell from Truro said the history of the battalion can't be hidden anymore.
Her grandfather's uncle, Jack Tynes, was a member of the battalion, and she said the apology helps provide the respect the men deserve.
"The apology shows that even though they were treated less than human men, they are more than heroes now," she said.
Trudeau announced that next year, during Black History Month, the Royal Canadian Mint will issue a pure silver collector coin honouring the No. 2 Construction Battalion.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update.
Half of Canadians say the country is on the 'wrong track' to building unity: Nanos survey
More than twice as many people believe Canada is on the wrong track, as opposed to the right one, when it comes to becoming a more united country, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
Who is Tetsuya Yamagami? What we know about the man suspected of shooting Shinzo Abe
Police in Japan have launched a murder investigation into the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe -- but little is known about the suspect who was arrested at the scene of the fatal shooting on Friday.
Trudeau apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War
Federal government and Armed Forces officials have formally apologized today for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.
Canada to use traditional spelling of 'Turkiye' following UN move
The Canadian government has quietly changed the name of Turkey to the official Turkish spelling Turkiye in all official communications.
Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns
A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him.
Majority of Canadians have no interest in international summer travel: Nanos survey
A new survey by Nanos Research shows three in five Canadians are not interested in travelling internationally this summer.
'Freedom Convoy' organizers discussed playing 'race card' with Metis heritage
Organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' discussed using their ties to Metis identity to play the 'race card' as part of an overall strategy to control their public image and garner sympathy for their cause, text messages suggest.
Sri Lanka president, PM to resign after tumultuous protests
Sri Lanka's president and prime minister agreed to resign Saturday after the country's most chaotic day in months of political turmoil, with protesters storming both officials' homes and setting fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation's severe economic crisis.
Toronto
-
Some Ontario residents still left without service after Rogers outage
A day after a nationwide Rogers outage saw customers wake up to a network blackout, most Ontario residents have regained service – but not all.
-
Police name man stabbed to death outside lounge party in North York
Homicide detectives have named a Richmond Hill man who was stabbed to death in a North York parking lot early on Friday morning.
-
Police looking for boy alleged to have sexually assaulted two women on public trail in 24-hour span
Toronto police are searching for a teenage boy alleged to have carried out two sexual assaults less than 24 hours apart while on a public trail.
Calgary
-
Massive pancake breakfasts return to Calgary as thousands celebrate first weekend of Stampede
Western spirit is alive and well at Calgary's Chinook Centre on Saturday as thousands of people lined up for their share of free pancakes while enjoying all the fun Stampede has to offer.
-
Emergency crews called to scene of crash involving police vehicle
A civilian vehicle and a police vehicle have collided in an intersection near the town of Strathmore on Saturday afternoon, RCMP say.
-
Vaccines not causing unexplained deaths in Alberta, authorities say
The province has acknowledged that while previous reports have indicated a higher number of unexplained deaths, there is a justifiable reason for the data.
Montreal
-
Quebec releases new vaccine guidelines as 7th wave begins
Quebec public health has unveiled new vaccination guidelines for Quebecers as the province wades into its seventh pandemic wave.
-
Nerds unite! Montreal Comiccon returns with full slate of guests
Tens of thousands of nerds have descended on the city this weekend disguised as Jedis, Deadpools, Disney princesses, and niche characters only the sci-fi and fantasy faithful recognize as the Montreal Comiccon is back.
-
Meet your new Habs: Breaking down the Montreal Canadiens moves post NHL Entry Draft
The Montreal Canadiens drafted 11 players on Thursday and Friday, including the top overall pick, and they traded for another during a busy two days at the NHL Entry Draft.
Edmonton
-
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update.
-
'It means a lot': Stingers giving back to community by putting up new basketball nets
Basketball courts around Edmonton will be getting a fresh new look this summer thanks to a new initiative by the Stingers.
-
Vaccines not causing unexplained deaths in Alberta, authorities say
The province has acknowledged that while previous reports have indicated a higher number of unexplained deaths, there is a justifiable reason for the data.
Northern Ontario
-
Families in North Bay release butterflies while remembering loved ones who’ve passed away
Families gathered at the North Bay's Kiwanis Bandshell waterfront this afternoon to release butterflies in honour of loved ones who have passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Northern Lights Festival Boreal has Bell Park alive with the sound of music
It's a big weekend in Sudbury as the Northern Lights Festival Boreal celebrates it's 50th anniversary.
-
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update.
London
-
'It was definitely chaotic': Rogers services restored for many following network outage
On Friday, the world halted for Rogers customers when the company experienced a nation-wide outage.
-
Londoners get filthy clean for Foam Fest
Londoners got wet and wild Saturday to raise money for the Make A Wish Foundation.
-
Part of Adelaide closed for underpass work
A section of Adelaide Street has been closed to vehicular traffic for the next nine days, as work continues on the Adelaide Street underpass.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado watch issued for parts of western Manitoba
Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for residents of western Manitoba.
-
Winnipeggers dealing with aftermath of Rogers outage
From issues paying rent to spending Saturday catching up on missed work – Winnipeggers are dealing with the consequences of a nationwide cell phone outage.
-
U of M astrophysics grad student pinpoints particles in 'Space Manatee'
A University of Manitoba (U of M) grad student has helped confirm theories about an unusually-shaped object in space more 18,000 light years away.
Ottawa
-
Rogers CEO says service back online for most customers, blames outage on 'network system failure'
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said 'pretty close to 100 per cent' of the company's network is back online following widespread outages on Friday, which he attributed to a network failure after a maintenance update.
-
One dead in fatal motorcycle crash in Lanark Highlands
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash west of Carleton Place.
-
One person dead in overnight crash at Highway 417-174 split
Ottawa police say one person has died following a single-vehicle crash overnight at the Highway 417-174 split.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. on par with past years for tornado count, Environment Canada says
Saskatchewan’s smattering of severe summer weather continued yet again on Friday.
-
Saskatoon pub patrons evacuated after roof catches fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department responded to calls of smoke at Hudsons downtown on 21st Street just before 11 p.m. Friday.
-
‘A ripple effect’: How a conservationist’s legacy led to the creation of Saskatoon’s ‘secret forest’
With over 400 acres of woodland, the Richard St. Barbe Baker Afforestation Area is one of Saskatoon’s best kept secrets.
Vancouver
-
Two B.C. animal rights activists convicted for roles in hog farm protest
Two animal rights activists have been found guilty of break-and-enter and mischief in connection with their actions at a protest at a Fraser Valley pig farm in 2019.
-
Provincial government shakes up BC Housing board after external review
The B.C. government announced a significant shake-up of the board of commissioners for BC Housing Friday evening.
-
Thousands of invasive zebra mussels found on barge headed for B.C. waters, province says
Thousands of invasive zebra mussels have been removed from a barge that recently arrived in B.C., according to the province.
Regina
-
'That's not the way I want to see us win games': Riders victory tainted by Marino's actions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders walked away with a 28-13 victory Friday night against the Ottawa Redblacks but a hit followed by excessive antics from defensive lineman Garrett Marino left a sour taste for many.
-
Two Regina men arrested after allegedly threatening a man with a rifle: Regina police
Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to an early morning call Thursday after a man was allegedly threatened with a firearm.
-
Majority of Canadians have no interest in international summer travel: Nanos survey
A new survey by Nanos Research shows three in five Canadians are not interested in travelling internationally this summer.
Vancouver Island
-
VicPD arrest allegedly impaired driver for crashing BMW into pond
Victoria police say they have arrested a woman for impaired driving after she apparently drove into a pond off Dallas Road.
-
Dumpster discovery continues to transform formerly homeless man's life
Four years after a discovery in a Edmonton dumpster changed his life, Adam Gillan is sober, healthy and running a growing drywall business.
-
Langford landscaping company fined $27K after worksite injury: WorkSafeBC
A landscaping company based in Langford, B.C., was fined more than $27,000 after a worker was injured at a worksite in Central Saanich, B.C.