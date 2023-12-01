Minimal changes in Maritime gas prices

The price of gas did not change in Prince Edward Island overnight, while there were minor changes in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased 1.4 cents in the Halifax-area. The minimum price is now 160.3 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are still paying a minimum price of 162.2 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices decreased 1.2 cents overnight. The minimum price is now 198.0 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is 199.9 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline did not change. Motorists are still paying a minimum price of 162.6 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island did not change. The minimum price remains 207.5 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by 0.4 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 164.1 cents per litre.

Diesel prices increased by 0.9 cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 207.3 cents per litre.