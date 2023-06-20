Missing 9-year-old in P.E.I. found safe after Amber Alert

A nine-year-old autistic child missing from eastern Prince Edward Island has been found safe.

The child was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in Eglington, P.E.I., and an Amber Alert was issued around 4:30 a.m.

In a tweet around 5 a.m., the RCMP said the child was with their mother and a suspect who police considered armed and dangerous.

The mother was found about an hour later.

In an update just before 7 a.m., police said the Amber Alert was cancelled after the child was found safe.

The suspect is in custody.

Police say they are investigating.

